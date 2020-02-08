MARSHALL — Tony Scogno of Longview said he had his cowboy boots “shined up” and was ready to dance Friday night.
Scogno was attending the the annual Night to Shine event, hosted by the Tim Tebow Foundation, at the Marshall Convention Center. He said he was having a blast with his buddy, Ashley Caudle.
“This is my second time to come to this,” Scogno said. “I like it. I like all of the people here. Dancing is my favorite. We’ve been dancing and eating and I wore my cowboy boots, so I got my boots shined up here.”
Hundreds of special guests and volunteers at the convention center joined others across the globe as they partied the night away Friday.
“We have more than 500 volunteers here tonight and more than 300 guest participants, which is more than last year,” Night to Shine Marshall Organizer Patti Brady said. “We are absolutely planning for this to be an annual event.”
Night to Shine is a global event that partners with local churches and nonprofits to host a prom event, which is geared for students and adults with special needs and disabilities.The Marshall event, which is free for all attending guests, offers guests dinner and dessert, dancing with a DJ, professional photography, karaoke, hair and makeup, shoe shining and a red carpet entrance, followed by a crowning.
“We also have a respite room for parents and caregivers here tonight,” Brady said. “They can go in and eat and relax and we have a massage therapist in there giving free massages.”
Every guest at Night to Shine is also given a crown because everyone is a king and queen.
“This is a night for the churches to shine and a night for our guests to shine, but it’s especially a night for God to shine,” Brady said. “We know it’s important to shine love on everyone and to include everyone and this is a night to celebrate an unforgettable prom night experience — centered on God’s love — for everyone, regardless of their abilities.”
Volunteers Vivian Lewis and Panola College cosmetology instructor Bobbie Smith said they were thrilled to be apart of this year’s event.
“There are 13 of us from Panola College, some are current students and some are former students, and we are here to do the hair and makeup for any of the guests who want it,” Smith said. “We came to the event last year to do hair and makeup as well, and it’s just great to see the smiles on the guests’ faces when they get here.”
Lewis also said she was having a wonderful time Friday just watching the guests have the night of their life.
“This is my first year volunteering, and I’m having such a good time,” she said. “It’s just in my DNA to volunteer and to be able to see the guests’ faces light up when they walk in on the red carpet and we’re cheering them on.”
Professional athlete Tim Tebow started the Night to Shine event six years ago, and this year, more than 700 churches worldwide hosted events Friday.
Brady said Night to Shine Marshall is an event guests will remember the rest of the year.
“It’s an experience like no other. This event is one of the many opportunities throughout the year (to) celebrate people with unique abilities and show them how much they are loved by us and most importantly by Christ,” Brady said.
For more information on the worldwide movement of Night to Shine, visit: www.timtebowfoundation.org .