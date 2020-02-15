When Allison Martinez, 5, walked into her class Valentine’s Day party Friday morning at Pine Tree Primary School, a special card was waiting for her.
Her kindergarten classmate, Lidia Knight, 6, made her a card in Braille.
“I made a card that says ‘Love Allison’ and my name,” Lidia said. “Because she feels with her hands, and she can’t see.”
Allison is totally blind. Her teacher, Lindsey Stanley, said the students always make sure Allison is able to do all the activities they are doing.
“The students take initiative to go up and help her with her success in learning,” Stanley said. “They always go up and make sure she gets where she needs to be without me even asking.”
Allison is in a general education classroom, Stanley said. Though she needs extra help, being in a general education classroom helps prepare Allison for life outside of school and build confidence and friendships, Stanley said.
The students get moving with a dance in the morning, Stanley said. Her classmates often help Allison learn the dances, their teacher said.
“(Allison’s) always smiling. She loves touching them to see who they are. They know she sees with her hands,” she said. “We’ve talked about that a lot, because at the first of the year, she would feel everybody up, and we talked about how we don’t do that because we can see you, but she can’t see you, so she touches hair, she touches shoes.”
Lidia said she likes having Allison in her class and she helps her get to her desk and play with everyone on the playground.
She wanted to make Allison a special card for the party so she would be able to read it, Lidia said. After Lidia told her mother, she looked up Braille on her phone. They attached faceted plastic jewels to a Valentine card to spell out Lidia’s message to Allison in a pattern she would recognize.
“It makes my heart happy,” Stanley said. “It’s very rewarding to see a student and her mom go the extra mile to make sure that another student was able to feel special with her Valentine.”