East Texans are invited to bring their bikes and boards to downtown Longview this weekend for a scavenger hunt on wheels.
Woolley G’s Bike & Fitness is bringing back its annual Alley Cat scavenger hunt for a fourth time starting at 6 p.m. Saturday. This year’s event is in partnership with Longview Main Street and the city’s newest skate shop, Ollie’s. It is free for families and individuals to participate.
”It’s a fun event that’s not super competitive. You don’t have to be really fast on a bike or be a really awesome skateboarder to have fun,” said David Hernandez, a co-owner of Woolley G’s. “It’s fun and family friendly, and it just brings people downtown for an awesome time.”
Those who want to participate should meet at Oil Horse Brewing Co. at 6 p.m. Saturday with their “dream team” for the scavenger hunt. Each person will race down the alley to receive a clue sheet then break into their teams to begin the scavenger hunt.
Clues are based on local history, typically related to local historic events or historic buildings so participants have the chance to learn a bit about the city’s history, Hernandez said. Wristbands are placed across downtown, and teams collect a wristband when they solve each clue. The first team to return to Oil Horse with all of the wristbands will win the scavenger hunt.
Participants can use just about anything with wheels, such as bikes, skateboards, rollerblades, scooters and onewheels, to get around downtown Longview. Participants can also use their own two feet, and Hernandez noted that many runners participate in the scavenger hunt each year. Parents also are invited to bring their children, whether children ride their own bikes or are pulled in trailers by their parents
Past years, depending on weather, have drawn as many as 50-60 people to downtown Longview for the fun-filled evening, Hernandez said.
The event also serves as a way to introduce more people in the community to downtown Longview, he said.
”We usually go to Silver Grizzly, Oil Horse, Wild Honey and other downtown businesses so show some support to those guys,” Hernandez said.
For those interested in participating, Hernandez said the event is “a lot of fun and gets you moving at the same time.”