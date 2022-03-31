ArtsView Children’s Theatre is undergoing several renovations with plans for completion before its next main stage performance in June.
ArtsView is one of several organizations in the Arts!Longview cultural district to receive a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts. The grants require organizations to provide a local match.
“We received a grant through the Texas Commission on the Arts at the end of last year, and this grant was specifically for the enhancement and the beautification of the arts district,” ArtsView Executive Director Nathaniel Olson said. “The grant was for $32,697, and it was a matching grant, so we are putting in the other half of it.”
Some updates to the building at 313 W. Tyler St. already have been completed with others on the way.
“We’ve never had easy and safe access for any of our patrons to enter the front of the building, so we added in a handicap accessible ramp that is easily accessible from the parking lot,” he said. “It will go straight to the front door, and that way it will hopefully help alleviate some of the stress as people are trying to enter the building.”
Olson said before the installation of the new ramp, the only accessible ramp was at the very back of the building.
“So, any time we have patrons who come to see our shows or who are involved, they cannot access our front door,” he said. “They always have to come up the back loading dock, and then we have to walk them through the entirety of the building just to get to the front.”
The theater’s exterior signage also has been completed.
“We’ve redone our street sign and … we had an old letter board sign on the side of the building and we converted that into more like a movie theater,” he said. “It’s a backlit sign, and we have posters that we can put in that sign. So for each show we can swap out the image in there as opposed to the old letter board style.”
Next up are the restrooms.
“Our restrooms are not ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant, so a wheelchair cannot fit inside our current restrooms,” Olson said. “We have a couple of kids who are involved with ArtsView who use a wheelchair, and they have to leave the premises in order to use the restroom because our facilities cannot accommodate them.”
Old bathroom fixtures were torn down Wednesday in preparation for the renovations, which will begin April 4.
“The current restrooms are getting torn down to the studs. They are going to be expanded and the doorways are going to be widened,” Olson said. “It’s going to be fully ADA compliant, and we are going to have the ability for a wheelchair to completely move around inside the restroom.”
Olson said a space that is basically a utility closet will be turned into a third restroom.
“That one will not be ADA compliant, but it will help alleviate some of the issues. When we’re in the middle of a performance … during intermission we always have a line at the restrooms,” he said. “Trying to get everyone to get through during a certain amount of time during intermission is always a problem, so adding in that third restroom will help that situation as well.”
According to the contractor, Olson said the work should be complete in about four weeks.
“But as things are right now with supply chain issues, we’re planning four to six weeks,” he said. “That’s the goal right now.”
ArtsView’s next main stage performance is June 2-5, and with construction starting at the beginning of April, Olson said everything should be finished in time for not only that performance but also the theater’s summer camps.
“As we start moving into the summer season we have all different kinds of camps and classes going on and then our main stage show this summer,” he said. “So by the time that all kicks off, we will have all new handicap-accessible restroom facilities and the ramp out front. It will be a whole new setup for everyone.”