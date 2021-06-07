Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Amanda Nobles of Longview to the Podiatric Medical Examiners Advisory Board for a term set to expire Feb. 1, 2027.
Nobles retired this past year after more than 30 years as the executive director of the Kilgore Economic Development Corp. She was first hired as Main Street manager in Kilgore and founded the city's Main Street program.
Nobles is a member of the Texas Economic Development Council along with other economic development industry organizations, and she volunteers with several East Texas groups.
Abbott also appointed Drs. Leslie Campbell, of Plano, and Renee Pietzsch, of Georgetown.