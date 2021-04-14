Gov. Greg Abbott reappointed former Tyler Mayor Kevin Eltife to the University of Texas System Board of Regents.
The University of Texas System on Tuesday announced the reappointment of Eltife, who currently serves as chair of the system’s Board of Regents.
As chairman, Eltife led efforts to keep University of Texas institutions as affordable as possible, according to a statement from the system.
Eltife, who held the Texas Senate District 1 seat after his time as Tyler’s mayor, owns Eltife Properties. He also served on the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
As a senator, Eltife was elected president pro tempore and served as chairman of the Business and Commerce Committee and Administration Committee. He was on the Senate Committees on Finance, Natural Resources, International Relations, Open Government, Redistricting and Facilities.
He is a director at Citizens 1st Bank and board member of the Tyler Police Foundation. Eltife received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin.
In addition to Eltife, CEO of Gastroenterology Consultants of South Texas Dr. Nolan Perez, of Harlingen, was reappointed and Stedman West Interests President Stuart W. Stedman, of Houston, was appointed. All three of their terms are set to expire on Feb. 1, 2027.
Abbott will reappoint Capstar Partners Chairman R. Steven “Steve” Hicks, of Austin, for a term set to expire Feb. 1, 2023.