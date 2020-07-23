Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that officials have placed various resources on standby across the state ahead of expected severe weather from the newly formed Tropical Storm Hanna in the Gulf of Mexico.
The storm was expected to affect the lower third of Texas through the weekend, though the National Weather Service said it also will increase the chances of showers and thunderstorms in Northeast Texas into the weekend.
Resources placed on standby include search-and-rescue teams from Texas A&M Task Force 1, a statewide urban search and rescue group; boat teams from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department; and search-and-rescue aircraft from the Texas Department of Public Safety.