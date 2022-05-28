Gov. Greg Abbott is still scheduled to attend what an organizer calls “the biggest patriotic event in East Texas history” on Monday in Longview.
A Day of Thanks and Remembrance, a free Memorial Day event, is scheduled for much of the day at the Veterans Memorial Plaza at Teague Park and will feature faces familiar locally and beyond.
“The response from the community in terms of supporting it and funding it has just been amazing,” said John Coppedge, the event’s coordinator.
Longview resident and country musician Neal McCoy will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Buglers will play taps, and pipers will play “Amazing Grace.”
Boy Scouts will have a formal flag retirement ceremony, and members of the military also will be present with static displays to participate in the main ceremony.
Despite his trip Friday to Uvalde in the wake of this past week’s school massacre, Abbott is still confirmed as the event’s keynote speaker.
“First of all, it’s about the people who died on battlefields, but then we’re also honoring active duty military, veterans, first responders, police, fire, EMS, sheriff and frontline hospital workers for the two hospitals we have here,” Coppedge said.
A nondenominational sunrise service is set for 8 a.m. The flag retirement ceremony begins at 10 a.m. The main ceremony is at 11 a.m. before the Troop 201 Scout Cabin rededication at noon. Lunch, including free hot dogs, cookies and ice cream while supplies last, is set for 12:30 p.m. The Teague House will be open for public tours noon to 3 p.m.
Booths will also be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include local law enforcement and first responders, military, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, local hospitals and more.
“(Longview) Regional is going to have a place where you get your blood pressure checked, and (Christus) Good Shepherd will have a full-blown COVID vaccine clinic,” Coppedge said.
The park will be closed, but off-site parking will be available on Cotton Street. The lots north of Christus Good Shepherd’s office buildings will also be available for parking. Some businesses will be closed and will have parking available for the event’s guests. Free shuttle buses will run 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Coppedge said organizers urge people to not take parking away from businesses that will be staying open during the event. Guests are welcome to bring their lawn chairs and umbrellas for shade.
According to Coppedge, excess funds raised by the event will be donated to “various charities in the community” to be designated by the donor.
The event is underwritten by Gap, Inc., Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, Jucy’s Hamburgers, Eastman Chemical Co. and R&K Distributors.