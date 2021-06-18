Roughly 60 pilots are headed into the skies this morning in the first official day of scoring in the Great Texas Balloon Race since 2019.
The pilots gathered for a 6 a.m. for a briefing where they received official word if they will fly and information about target locations for today’s flight.
Target locations are good spots to watch the balloons fly over. The targets for today’s flight are:
1. Bramlette Elementary School
2. First Church of the Nazarene on H.G. Mosley near Bill Owens or the churches on McCann at Hampton Court or St. Mary's Catholic School
3. Field by Peters Chevrolet
Local pilot Rick James was one of about 18 who on Thursday morning participated in a practice flight — complete with target locations.
James, who lives in the New Diana area, said the flight was a good opportunity to prepare for the official competitive flights, which are planned each morning today, Saturday and Sunday.
“It was a good day to check your equipment and make sure we have everything ready for tomorrow,” James said midday Thursday.
Great Texas Balloon Race officials in July 2019 announced that the race dates would change from July to June the following year; however, the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 event making this the first year for the June flights.
The move to June might not mean cooler temperatures, but James said it does change the winds in the area.
“This time of year, there are still some systems coming through here that turn the winds around,” he said.
Winds, he said, could be moving out of the east, maybe even the northeast.
“That’ll be very different,” said James, who has been flying since 2003. “This time of year makes it a little more challenging for the balloonmeister to set the targets and a lot more challenging for the pilots, but we’ve got the best pilots in the world.”
He said the weather looks good for flying for most of the planned flights.
“The only day there might be a question mark is Saturday evening,” James said.
This year’s Great Texas Balloon Race emphasizes the event’s flights with two added non-competition flights planned at about 7 p.m. today and tomorrow. All flights — weather permitting — are planned over Longview. Because of COVID-19 concerns, organizers decided in February not to stage the event’s usual ticket activities at the East Texas Regional Airport.
“Our goal is for the (balloons) to fly over the city,” Ford said. “Look up!”
Most of the balloons will fly for about an hour in the morning and about 30 minutes in the evening, weather permitting.
Balloon pilots compete with navigational tasks for points. There are multiple targets on the ground that the crews try to hit with bean bag markers as well as tasks in the air. Each target or task is only open for a certain amount of time.
Targets and tasks will be determined in the mornings and given to the pilots at briefings. Winners will be announced daily on the Great Texas Balloon Race website with overall winners awarded during a Sunday ceremony.
For flight updates and information, visit greattexasballoonrace.com or visit the News-Journal’s Facebook page at facebook.com/newsjournal .