Brookly Haley and her mom, Melanie, are best friends, and while she already loves Longview, the Austin native said she still is struggling with the farewell.
“(LeTourneau’s) going to be a home away from home, for sure,” Haley said in her freshly unpacked dorm Thursday. “(My mom’s) my best friend, and I’ll be sad, but I will find people here.”
Haley is one of about 450 freshmen who moved into their dorms Thursday at LeTourneau University. Carl Arnold, vice president of enrollment services, said the class moving in is one of the largest classes in the school’s history.
“Almost every bed is taken,” he said. “They’ve been coming through for the last five hours, and they just keep walking through the doors.”
During move-in, Arnold said the students do more than get their dorms unpacked. They also finalize their class registration, check their meal plan, make sure their housing is correct and take care of other details to get ready for the school year.
Alan Clipperton, associate vice president of Global Initiatives, said the large freshmen class has 63 new international students, putting the university at around 130 international students.
That number is a record for the university, he said. More than 10% of the residential population is international students, and 38 countries are represented on the campus.
For some of those students, such as Haley, the draw to LeTourneau could have been its Christian environment.
“I fell in love as soon as I came here,” she said. “I felt like I was at peace, and God was telling me this was the place for me, and it was really exciting. I prayed about it a lot.”
Haley said she wants to be in an environment with other people who think like her. LeTourneau fit her expectations, she said.
“I always knew I wanted to go to a Christian school. I just didn’t know which one yet, and I knew I wanted to be kind of close to home,” she said. “It was just really important to me to not be at a place where I could be tempted to do things I’m not supposed to do.”
But Longview also checked her boxes, she said.
“I love Longview. I think as long as there’s a Target I’m happy,” Haley said. “I love the downtown like Silver Grizzly. I love love love it, it’s so good.”