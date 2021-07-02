Fireworks sales are booming in the Longview area as families and friends plan holiday gatherings after more than a year of uncertainty.
“Firework sales are just absolutely marvelous,” said Ed Baus, co-owner of Fantastic Fireworks, which has multiple locations in Longview, Kilgore and other area cities. “There’s news that a lot of people are out of fireworks, a lot of people are short on fireworks.”
The COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on supply in the region was felt before the New Year and is continuing for Independence Day.
Baus said his stands are well stocked and supplied. He added that many stands did not get enough stock because of shipping issues from China.
“We’re already showing great sales,” he said. “Sales are almost doubling from July 2020. Some of my competitor friends say they're almost doubling too.”
Jan Lilly has spent the last year in the same Fantastic Fireworks stand at 5651 U.S. 259, although she has worked with the company for more than 20 years. She estimates that sales have nearly doubled for that stand since this past July.
“Sales have been real good,” she said.
Customers have told Lilly that they’re happy to be able to get back out with friends and family this year as COVID-19 protocols have relaxed.
“It’s like ‘my family gets to come in,’ and they’re excited because they actually get to spend time with their family,” Lilly said. “It gives me goosebumps just talking about that.”
Family time seems to be a priority for many purchasing fireworks this year.
Stephanie Fletcher of Longview was purchasing fireworks with her family Thursday afternoon.
“We do them every year,” she said. “We don’t miss it.”
Fletcher said it’s a family affair, and her children love watching the fireworks.
Officials say residents should make sure setting off fireworks where they live is legal.
Fireworks are illegal inside of the Longview city limits unless they are part of a professional show or program, said Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton.
A citation for the offense can be a fine up to $2,000.
“The weather is perfect and the rain will keep it wet for us to be safe to shoot fireworks,” Baus said. “The weather and the nice green grass.”
Fireworks area allowed in Gregg County since there is no burn ban in place.