A man was killed Saturday in Longview when a firearm was accidentally discharged, authorities said.
Prometheaus Washington, 27, of Dallas was held Sunday in the Gregg County Jail on $5,000 bond charged with criminally negligent homicide.
Gregg County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace B.H. Jameson said Washington was in the back seat of a vehicle holding a handgun near the intersection of Mobberly Avenue and Young Street when the gun discharged, striking a male victim in the front seat who was killed.
Longview police arrested Washington at 8:20 p.m. Saturday.
“They were passing a gun around,” Jameson said. “Basically, they were playing with a weapon or not handling it in a proper manner … handling it in a careless, negligent manner. There was no intent.”
The victim’s identity has not been released.