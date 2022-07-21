The President told me to do it.
That could be one defense a Carthage man jailed in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot in Washington, D.C., might use.
Carthage resident Alex Harkrider and Longview resident Ryan Nichols each face multiple federal charges in relation to their conduct at the Capitol that day.
"Defendant Alex Harkrider ... hereby gives notice that he may assert as a defense at trial that he was acting under actual or believed public authority at the time of the alleged offenses," a recent court filing says. "Defendant submits that, on or about January 6, 2021, he was directed to engage in the conduct set forth in the indictment by Donald J. Trump and his various conspirators. At the time, Mr. Trump was vested with the full authority of the Executive Branch as President of the United States of America and was acting under color of that authority."
The filing is one among numerous motions by defense attorneys and prosecutors that indicate strategies they're using or could use as the case proceeds.
The U.S. Attorney's office, for instance, is asking the court to issue an order that would prohibit Nichols from using a self-defense argument.
One of the charges Nichols faces accuses him of "assaulting, resisting, or impeding a federal officer using a dangerous weapon...."
"To meet its burden of proof at trial on Count Three, the government will seek to admit evidence showing, among other things, that the defendant, outfitted with tactical gear, a carrier with a ballistic plate, a crowbar, a walkie-talkie, and steel-toed boots, made his way to the Capitol building, unleashing an expletive-laden tirade threatening violence against anyone who stood in his way. The evidence will show that, once on the Capitol grounds, Nichols made his way to the inauguration stage which was in the process of being constructed on the Capitol’s lower west terrace and where law enforcement battled to protect an entrance to the building referred to as 'the tunnel," the court filing says. "Nichols joined the assembled mob there and heaved against the line of officers until the officers finally managed to push the rioters, including Nichols, out of tunnel. By approximately 3:20 p.m., uniformed law enforcement officers established a clearly visible police line at the entrance to the tunnel. The evidence will show Nichols facing the front of the tunnel, standing directly in the center, staring, yelling, and pointing at the officers for several minutes and Nichols waiving other rioters forward toward the police line. Moments later, and as is captured on multiple videos, Nichols signals to another rioter to pass him an OC (or pepper spray) canister, which he takes and sprays over the riot shields and onto the officers.... The proffered video evidence demonstrates that the defendant was the initial aggressor in this case. At no point before the assault did any law enforcement officer apply force to the defendant. It was the defendant who initiated a violent physical attack by spraying OC into the line of officers. He therefore cannot, as a matter of law, seek acquittal on the Section 111 charge by asserting self-defense."
Filings also indicate that Nichols' defense could be delayed because his attorney, Joseph D. McBride, contracted COVID-19 in May. A decision on McBride's request has not yet been made for a delay in due dates for filing pre-trail motions.
"....(McBride) has not yet fully recovered. Lingering and disruptive symptoms prompted undersigned counsel to pursue specialized testing that discovered latent Lyme Disease antibodies," the filing says. "Undersigned counsel’s physicians informed him that this combination of conditions is the culprit underlying his inability to recover. On July 7, 2022, undersigned counsel was evaluated by another doctor, who informed him that he has Chronic Lyme Disease. Undersigned counsel has been informed by his physicians that he needs to take an aggressive course of action to eradicate and neutralize this condition. (McBride) began treatment to combat his illness on Thursday, July 7, 2022. (McBride) has been informed that his condition is lifelong but that he will be able to resume life as close to normal as possible after treatment. Treatment and recovery are expected to take somewhere between one to two months. ...
(McBride) has spoken with co-counsel Kira Ann West and AUSA Douglas Brasher regarding his extension request. Neither party has any objection. While (McBride) is expected to recover, he does not have an exact timetable regarding recovery. Nor does he have a clear view of his capacity to work during that time.
In that vein, he has also spoken with co-counsel Kira Ann West and AUSA Douglas Brasher about the foreseeable need for a continuance in this case. Ms. West has no objection to a continuance, while the Government objects to the request. Undersigned counsel has also discussed this situation with his client, Mr. Nichols, who has no objection to any request for an extension or continuance related to the medical reasons in this writing.
Undersigned counsel (McBride) recognizes that his requests impose an imposition on the Government and the Court. Still, the effects he has been experiencing have taken him by surprise and frankly leave him no other option than to make this Motion and alert this Honorable Court to the situation."
In other filings, Harkrider argues for the dismissal of several counts of the indictment against him.
An initial pretrial conference for Nichols and for Harkrider is scheduled for Oct. 19 with a final pretrial conference on Oct. 24. Jury trials are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 1.