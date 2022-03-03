Active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday dropped by more than 700 since Monday in Gregg County as new cases of the virus and its seven-day spread increased slightly.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District on Thursday reported 60 new combined probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County residents in the past few days. On Monday, the health district reported just 38 new total cases of the virus.
Gregg remains the lone county among seven for which NET Health provides disease surveillance that has a “moderate” community spread level of COVID-19. Smith, Anderson, Henderson, Rains, Van Zandt and Wood counties all have had seven-day rolling rates of below 10 at least since before Monday’s report. A seven-day rolling rate of below 10 indicates a minimal level of community spread, while 10 to 35 is minimal. Gregg County on Thursday had a rolling rate of new cases of 11.29 up slightly from 11.06 on Monday.
Active cases of COVID-19 dropped by 750 since Monday with 1,705 reported Thursday.
NET Health on Thursday reported there were 93 patients being treated for COVID-19 in Tyler hospitals down one from 94 on Monday. The number reached a pandemic-high of 389 in September.
There were 142 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday in the state’s 19-county Trauma Region G, which includes Longview and Tyler, according to data from the Department of State Health Services. The month began with 524 COVID-19 patients in the region’s hospitals.
In Smith County, NET Health on Thursday reported 40 total new cases of the virus in residents.