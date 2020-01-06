Flu activity in East Texas is highly active, according to a nationally regarded pharmacy index. However, Gregg County health officials say they’ve seen no evidence that the area is enduring an unusually active flu and cold season.
Gregg County Health Department administrator A.J. Harris said Monday that there has been no real increase in activity for the winter bugs. County officials also haven’t noticed an increase in reports of upper respiratory issues such as pneumonia.
County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne added, “I’m not aware of any more activity. It’s just a constant.”
The Walgreens Flu Index ranked the Tyler-Longview area — which includes Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Pittsburg, Gilmer, Henderson and Jacksonville — as the eighth most active designated market with flu activity in the nation.
The Flu Index is compiled using retail prescription data for antiviral medications used to treat influenza across Walgreens locations nationwide.
Only two other areas in Texas ranked higher on the index — the Beaumont-Port Arthur area at No. 3 and the Dallas-Fort Worth area at No. 5.
The Texas Department of State Health Services urges everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated against the flu, particularly pregnant women, young children, older adults and people with chronic health conditions.
In a Texas Influenza Surveillance Report released Friday by the Department of State Health Services, influenza activity was said to be high across the state, and the number of specimens testing positive for influenza reported by hospital labs had increased almost 7% during the week of Dec. 22-28 compared with the previous week.
At least one pediatric influenza death was reported in the state in December.
“Like other hospitals in the region, we are experiencing an increase in emergency room visits among people with flu-like symptoms,” said Longview Regional Medical Center Marketing Director Libby Bryson.
“Flu season is expected to continue for several more weeks. Influenza can be severe, and annual vaccination is the best tool for flu prevention," Bryson said. "It is not too late to get a flu shot. Anyone who has not yet been vaccinated this season is encouraged to get an influenza vaccine now.”
Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview did not respond to questions about flu activity.