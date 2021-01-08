A Pine Tree ISD principal and a Longview humanitarian have been named as this year's Unity Honors recipients.
Each year, the Unity Honors recognizes the lifetime achievements of Longview residents who have led efforts to promote unity, mutual understanding and social justice in the city and area.
Shalonda Adams and Carroll Greenwaldt have resumes that fit that mold. They have been announced as 2021 Unity Honorees by the city of Longview Partners in Prevention's Unity and Diversity Committee.
Beds of Hope, a volunteer-led organization that builds beds for children who are placed in foster homes, also will receive a special recognition at the 17th annual Unity Honors Luncheon. The luncheon will be held 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 23 at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd. in Longview.
"It was a goal of mine to, maybe when I'm more mature and when I feel like I have done more, to be recognized in such a way. To be recognized now, I don't feel deserving just yet but I am very in awe and very humbled," Adams said.
Adams serves as principal of Pine Tree ISD's P.A.C.E. Alternative Campus: DAEP and the district's Adaptive Behavior Unit. At the school, Adams works with students to overcome challenges and work to be relational, resourceful and resilient.
Through her work with Partners in Prevention's Hope For Youth, a social justice initiative to stop violence among youth in the community, she brought grassroots leaders together to address issues and barriers that divide people in the community. Adams also has served as a Forever Friends mentor and group facilitator, Boys & Girls Club Board of Governors member and local board member, and president of Delta Kappa Gamma, an international society for women educators.
At her campus and in her volunteer work, Adams strives to bring young people together as they overcome differences, grow to have empathy for one another and care for each other.
"We work on projects together that take away their differences and allow them to be young people together," she said.
Greenwaldt, a member of the city's Unity and Diversity Committee, has been an active humanitarian in the community since he moved to Longview. His efforts have been focused on assisting those in poverty and helping to feed the hungry.
Greenwaldt was instrumental in bringing the "backpack meal program" to Longview schools. Through the program, students are sent home with a backpack of food so they can eat during the weekend. He also volunteers at Newgate Mission, has served in Rotary International and as president of the board of directors of Refuge International in Longview. Projects have included improving maternal and child health, providing clean water to villages, and offering the opportunity for children and indigent people in Guatemala to see qualified health professionals from the United States.
"I am very humbled by being selected. I believe in volunteering and have done so over my 45-plus years in Longview. I love doing humanitarian things to help others," Greenwaldt said as he left a food distribution Friday morning by the East Texas Food Bank. "We touched almost 900 families this morning. Helping others is part of what I think is important in life. I’m very glad to be able to serve others and I’m very honored by this recognition."
Tickets for the Unity Honors Luncheon are $20 and are available online or at any of three locations — Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St.; or Partners in Prevention, fourth floor of the Glover-Crim Building, 140 E. Tyler St.
Tickets must be purchased by June 16, as tickets will not be available at the luncheon. Sponsorships also are available. For information, call Partners in Prevention at (903) 237-1019.