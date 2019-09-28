GLADEWATER — Leslie Livingston learned how to water ski at age 6 on the Mississippi River while living in Memphis, Tennessee.
“It’s fun. It’s exhilarating,” Livingston said Saturday during the 17th annual Adaptive Sportsfest at Lake Gladewater. “I’ve been in a boat all my life.”
Livingston, now 60 and living in Tulsa, did not let the amputation of her left leg above the knee after a motorcycle crash three and a half years ago stop her from enjoying water skiing. She said she decided not to be fitted with a prosthetic leg because she had an allergic reaction.
She learned how to water ski sitting down using a tubular basket courtesy of Metroplex Adaptive Water Sports.
However, a challenge remained; few places were available for water skiing, Livingston said. She named only three: Thunderbird Lake near Oklahoma City, Smithville Lake in Missouri and Marine Creek in Fort Worth.
But she learned from an online search about Adaptive Sportsfest, which offered water skiing and a variety of other activities for people with disabilities. She was so inspired that she drove four and a half hours from Tulsa.
She said she was glad she came because she had fun and made friends.
Livingson was among an estimated 150 people who flocked to the Sportsfest, which was conducted by POWER Inc., a nonprofit entity based in Longview that stands for People on Wheels Encouraging Responsibility.
“We’ve had a nice increase in volunteers — probably a 25% increase — and we’ve had a lot of new participants,” said Nikki O’Bryant, volunteer coordinator. She said the event drew people with disabilities ranging from toddlers to seniors along with residents of adult group homes.
Adaptive Sportsfest has drawn as many as 300 people in the past, said Judie Korbelik, executive director and co-founder of POWER Inc.
Korbelik, who became paralyzed in 1994 from a car crash, said she had no idea why attendance dropped.
Adaptive Sportsfest offered a variety of outdoor activities for people with disabilities and their family members, including archery, air rifle training clinics, cycling by hand, fishing and kayaking.
However, Korbelik, who moved from Longview this past December to Topeka, Kansas, said water skiing was the highlight because of the availability of equipment for people, such as Livingston, who could not use their legs.
Water skiing would have been a draw for Chuck Czech of Lake O’ the Pines. However, Czech, who used a wheelchair, said he arrived too late.
Instead, he hung out with some friends and said he plans to go skydiving next weekend in Northern California.