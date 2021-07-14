A planned white supremacist rally would “impose hate on the city of Longview,” an official with the city’s Partners and Prevention group said this week.
Although it is unknown where the event will take place, an organization calling itself the Aryan Freedom Network is claiming to be planning the white supremacy event Sept. 25 in Longview. The Longview City Council will consider a resolution Thursday denouncing such a gathering in the city.
“We don’t have any verified information that this is happening or where the location is, but as a diversity committee, we are not advocates of individuals gathering to impose hate on the city of Longview,” said Taylor Thornton, liaison for the Unity & Diversity Committee and Partners in Prevention program and outreach coordinator. “It goes back to our mission.”
The Unity & Diversity Committee’s mission is to seek to overcome barriers to the full inclusion of all community members by protecting human rights, challenging discrimination as well as celebrating diversity and commonality.
Before every committee meeting, the group reads the Longview pledge to eliminate racial prejudice.
“If we continue to ask people to join us every first Monday of the month, I feel like we can keep fostering the communication and those relationships around unity and diversity,” Thornton said at this week’s meeting.
During a presentation to the committee Monday, licensed professional counselor Rachel Frazier said “microaggressions” have a serious effect on those targeted. Frazier, who works at LeTourneau University, also is a national certified counselor and the former president of Texas Counselors for Social Justice.
Monday’s topic was centered around microaggressions based on race.
Racial microaggressions are often brief exchanges that send demeaning messages to people of color because they belong to a racial group, according to Frazier. Some are more serious and damaging than others.
Microaggressions can be broken down into three groups: microassaults, microinsults and microinvalidations. Microassaults, for example, are overt racism and often are a conscious, intentional act by an aggressor.
“This is going to be your overt racism,” Fraizer said of microassaults. “This is going to be your KKK rally. This is going to be your Confederate flags. This is going to be your direct racial slurs. These are the things that are overt, deliberate, discriminatory. These are hate crimes.”
Frazier said it is important to focus on unity and connection rather than the hate and racism connected with white supremacy groups.
“There’s always lots of ways to look for division within the community,” she said. “We are greater together.”
Frazier also spoke about the importance of being allies to BIPOC — or black, indigenous and people of color.
“There’s a lot of people who stay silent because they don’t know what to say, and that’s one thing, if you don’t know what to say,” Frazier said. “A lot of times, your silence is greater, and it speaks more as to what you allow and what you’re complicit with as opposed to being direct.
“I think Longview has a lot of things that could divide us, but I do believe that we also have really strong things that can unify us and move us forward,” Frazier said.