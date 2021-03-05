The American Electric Power Foundation will present Kilgore College with a $190,000 grant today to support the East Texas Police Academy.
The presentation is set for 2 p.m. at the ETPA Spear Training Facility, 1810 CR 174E in Kilgore.
The foundation has pledged $190,000 to the police academy as part of the two-year grant. The first $140,000 of the contribution has been received with an additional $50,000 gift planned for 2022.
Funds from the grant will be used to remodel the police academy classroom building to better accommodate the gowing number of female cadets/officers, expand the classroom facility and purchase new training vehicles.
KC also will receive a proclamation Friday from Kilgore Mayor Ronnie Spradlin naming March 5 as East Texas Police Academy Day.
The AEP Foundation is funded by American Electric Power and its utility operating units, including SWEPCO.