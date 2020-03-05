An AeroReady certification for Longview and Gregg County is on the tarmac and waiting for clearance.
After several months of research, economic development consultants will present their community profile at 10 a.m. March 17 at Maude Cobb Convention Center, Longview Economic Development Corp. President/CEO Wayne Mansfield said.
Consultants also will reveal whether Longview is AeroReady certified, he said.
“They are going to present the report that they compiled based on their meetings over about two days here” in December, Mansfield said Wednesday. “The report is very positive, I can tell you, in terms that we certainly have the assets, the facilities and the tools to recruit aerospace companies.”
Since last fall, consultants from Mississippi have examined the economic, educational, infrastructural and workforce readiness of the city, county and East Texas Regional Airport to determine if Longview should be certified as an AeroReady community.
Aviation-industry companies and corporations are interested in expanding into AeroReady-certified communities because they have ample supply of the labor, opportunities and resources needed to support aerospace employers such as Boeing and Airbus, Mansfield said.
In December, consultants came to Gregg County and met with local elected, industry and cultural leaders as well as the dean and instructors at LeTourneau University’s College of Aviation and Aeronautical Science.
The March 17 presentation will reveal the consultants’ findings and research, which is part of the process toward certification.
“Every analysis is different, and only communities which meet the exacting criteria needed to successfully recruit aerospace companies will be certified,” according to the program’s website, aeroready.us .
The presentation will be open to the public, Mansfield said.