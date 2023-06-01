Witnesses identified the suspect in a shooting a week ago that left 45-year-old Martin King dead, according to police documents.
Michael DaShaun Jackson, 42, of Longview, remains in the Gregg County Jail, charged with murder in King's death. His bond is set at $250,000.
In a written statement used to obtain an arrest warrant for Jackson, Longview Police Detective Olivia Powell described officers responding to the 1300 block of 12th Street in response to a shooting that had just occurred. They found a man, later identified as King, "in the ditch near the roadway." King had "an apparent gunshot wound on or about his head."
Officers spoke to two witnesses, one who reported seeing a "Black man with short dreads that was balding" shoot King. The witness knew the suspect as "Mike." Another witness also reported seeing the suspect "shoot the victim twice and run."
Jackson's address as listed on 12th Street in county jail records.
Jackson "was apprehended in the open field connected to the backyard of his residence," the detective's report says.
The homicide is the fifth this year in Longview.
On April 22, police said Michael Shane Headrick, 41, shot and killed his wife, Ashley Lynn Headrick, 33, before killing himself in their home in the 4300 block of Gregg Tex Road in the Spring Hill area.
Police said 28-year-old Juan Ernesto Estrada Jr. was shot April 19 inside a residence in the 900 block of South 13th Street. Estrada was taken to a Longview medical center where he later died. No arrests have been made.
Two people have been arrested in the April 3 death of Derrick Spearman, 44, who was found with a gunshot wound in the area of Mobberly Avenue and Young Street. Shannon Marshall, 22, was released from jail April 11 on bonds totaling $32,500. A day after Marshall was arrested, Longview police also arrested and charged Artrell Taylor, 20, in Spearman’s death. He remains jailed on bonds totaling $253,000.
And on March 5, officers responded to the Waffle House on Estes Parkway where they found Michael Bauchum, 30, shot and critically injured. Rashandra Godfrey, 37, of Longview was arrested and charged with murder. She was released from jail May 17 on bonds totaling $52,500.