The Longview Planning and Zoning Commission will meet this week for the first time in two months, though it will be by teleconference.
A request on the agenda involving an applicant who wants to rezone a Pine Tree-area property already has garnered grumbles of opposition, said Development Services Director Michael Shirley.
Kevin Stagner with the L.H. Simmons Estate wants to rezone 13.59 acres at 4324 Brent Road from agriculture to single family-3 zoning so that a residential subdivision can be built.
Agricultural zoning allows for a minimum lot size of one acre, plus 150-foot minimum lot widths and depths and homes with a 1,200-square-foot minimum floor area. A single family-3 district allows minimum lot sizes of 10,000 square feet, 1,250-square-foot minimum floor areas and lot widths of at least 70 feet and depths of 100 feet.
City Planner Angela Choy said the request has “garnered some opposition,” and added “most of the concerns have been about lot sizes and house sizes allowed in SF-3 zoning district.”
Just like Longview City Council meetings, the public can participate in the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday by visiting www.longviewtexas.gov/Tele .
“Once you are at that page,” Choy said, “you will need to scroll down, and there you will find information about how to register so that citizens can participate during the meeting.”
Tuesday’s meeting will include items that were originally on the commission’s March 16 agenda.
That meeting was canceled hours after Mayor Andy Mack announced a local order restricting gatherings of more than 10 people in response to the coronavirus pandemic. His restriction followed federal guidelines meant to slow the spread of the virus.
Items held over from March 16 that will be discussed Tuesday include an appeal of the city’s sign ordinance from Kilgore College and its contractor. The college wants to install a wall sign larger than 30 square feet at its campus at 300 S. High St.
Elsewhere in the city’s Development Services division, there have been few hiccups if any over the past month despite the office being closed to the public and many of its employees working from home, Shirley said.
“It was really easy to get people set up working from home,” he said. “Probably the biggest change is the inability to just walk in.”
Instead, the division is taking payments for permits and other fees over the phone, and permit applications are being handled mostly by email.
Any drop-offs are made by appointment only, so “very limited staff” work inside the office, Shirley said, but plan reviewers are picking up plans and reviewing them at home.
Teleconferences, cell phones and online resources have allowed for meetings among staff.
“It seems to be working really, really well,” Shirley said. “All of our code compliance officers are in the field. They are rotating in the office because they are a little more office heavy as far as mail-outs.”
As for Tuesday’s Planning and Zoning meeting, members of the public are “a little nervous about opposing a request in a digital meeting,” he said, because they worry that their words won’t carry as much weight as speaking to commissioners in person. However, they still have the opportunity to write petitions and make phone calls to commissioners or City Council members to have their voices heard along with speaking to the board through the teleconference web page.
As for other development services, “{span}You don’t have to come to our office to get customer service, permits or to get what you need,” Shirley said. “It’s more efficient to communicate through email because we can respond a lot easier.”