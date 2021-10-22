After being canceled last year, the Longview Ambucs Christmas Parade is planning a return.
The downtown Longview Christmas parade is set for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2. This year's theme is "Light Up Longview." Registration deadline for those interested in participating in the parade is Nov. 12. Space is limited, according to the city.
The parade is organized by One Hundred Acres of Heritage, Longview Main Street and Longview Ambucs, and is sponsored by Peters Chevrolet.
The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2. Starting at Green Street, the parade route travels west along Whaley Street, turns south onto Horaney Street, then returns east along Methvin Street and ends at First Street.
“Last year’s parade was canceled due to COVID-19, so we are thrilled to be able to bring the event back to downtown Longview this year,” One Hundred Acres of Heritage Board President Hank Guichelaar said in a statement. “We are looking forward to seeing all the creative entries as we Light up Longview for the holiday season.”
In case of rain, the parade will be moved to Dec. 7.
To register or for more information, go to VisitLongviewTexas.com/ChristmasParade or call (903) 239-5538.
The Community Christmas Tree Lighting also is back on after 2020's COVID-19 hiatus.
It's set for 4-7 p.m. Nov. 21 at Heritage Plaza in downtown.