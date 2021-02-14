For almost 30 years, the Gladewater Opry has played host to the hopes and dreams of generations of performers.
In March, the music will stop.
Nancy Ivy and her husband, Jim, who died three years ago, started the Gladewater Opry in 1992 inside what was originally a movie theater in downtown Gladewater — the Ritz from 1932-36 and then The Cozy. (The building hosted contests for young musicians in the 1950s. Elvis Presley is among the famous singers reported to have performed there during that time.)
Their creation, which Nancy’s daughter Gina Ivy Mitchell has been helping run, became an important part of downtown Gladewater. Performers would audition each Saturday afternoon for a part in the two-hour country music that night, with such well-known performers as Kacey Musgraves performing there when she was a child. Mitchell said Curtis Grimes and Bailey Rae, who were contestants on the “The Voice,” also performed at the Opry, and others have gone on to pursue successful careers in the music industry.
Saturday and Friday night shows packed the house before COVID-19 hit. Nancy Ivy said the pandemic’s effect on the Gladewater Opry left her without a choice.
“You can’t keep putting money into something that isn’t making money,” she said.
The last Saturday night show was in January, and the final show will be a Friday Night Special, with Shake Rattle and Roll performing at 7 p.m. March 19.
Gladewater Mayor J.D. Shipp said the city appreciates all the years the Ivy family has operated the Opry, noting its importance to the city’s heart.
“We still have a vibrant downtown, with all the shops and the restaurants, but that’s certainly going to be a missing piece to the downtown area that we hope someone will come in and fill,” he said.
“It’s a nice venue for the family to go and enjoy music,” he added.
Elaine Roddy, director of the Gladewater Historical Museum, described the Opry’s closing as losing “the anchor for Saturday nights” downtown. It will hurt other businesses, especially restaurants, she said.
“It was just our Saturday night thing to do, and has been for so long,” she said, describing how people would come in early, visit the museum and stay overnight.
The Gladewater Opry hasn’t just been a place for Saturday country music shows, though. Its Friday Night Special shows have been a home for gospel, bluegrass and tribute artists.
That’s where East Mountain Bluegrass found a home many Friday nights. The group was formed in 1994, with East Mountain resident Art Mauldin and Longview residents Mike and Julie Tucker. Today Lynn Gray and Jed Mobley of Grapeland and Dennis Clute of Burleson also perform with the group.
About a week ago, they hosted the Mike Tucker & Friends Valentine Show for their last performance at the Gladewater Opry. Julie Tucker said they would host the variety show with a dozen or so different singers a couple of times a year.
“We have played for over 20 years at Gladewater Opry,” said Julie Tucker. “Initially, we played once a month on the ‘Friday Night Gospel Jubilee.’ In 2004, we started booking the entertainment for (the) entire Friday night show about once a quarter. We’ve had many guest bands join us in addition to individual singers. Some of the guest bands include Hickory Hill Bluegrass, The Purple Hulls, The Marksmen Quartet, The Family Sowell, Rebecca Henricks, Prairie Wind, The Mack Smith Family, Bethlehem Bluegrass and more.
“In 2004, we booked a little known family band ‘The Erwins.’ The boys were like 8, 10, 12, and their dad, Dennis Erwin, was a local evangelist. The Erwins now ‘top the charts’ on Southern Gospel and were nominated this year for a Grammy Award. It’s been a real blessing getting to meet people in the music ministry and form relationships with such talented friends. “
They liked the Opry because it was “family friendly” — there was no alcohol, but it was also a turnkey venue for them to use. They didn’t have to set up chairs or sell tickets — they asked for donations.
“We are very sad to see the Opry close,” Tucker said. “It has been a great venue for us to share gospel music. We greatly appreciate The Ivy Family and the countless hours they put in to bringing family-friendly entertainment to East Texas through live music. We are praying the Lord will open another door for us to continue doing what we love, while doing what we’re called to do — share the gospel.”
For Union Grove resident Paul Dunham, the Gladewater Opry provided an opportunity to fulfill the dream he put off in his youth to have a family. He described himself as the Opry’s “country rocker,” who played Southern rock and outlaw country.
The sense of history for the building, in it its life before and after it became the Gladewater Opry, was on his mind on days he performed .
He said he thought to himself, “I’m leaning on the same walls that Elvis and Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash leaned against, I’m walking up the same steps,” he said. “When you get called on the stage, everything was still as it was back then when they were there….”
“I’m disappointed. I really am,” Dunham said of the Opry’s closing.
Mitchell, the Ivy’s daughter, said the Gladewater Opry offered something different to each person who performed there — experience for younger performers and a good audience for older performers who wanted a “wholesome environment” in which to perform.
“The core of the Opry, however, was my mom and dad,” she said. “They are loved by everyone and thoroughly enjoyed seeing the musicians grow and through music, enjoyed making others happy.”