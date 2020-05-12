Sisk Buick is no more in Longview, as the dealership has sold its franchise to Peters Chevrolet.
The Sisk family still owns the property at 318 W. Marshall Ave., co-owner Craig Sisk said Tuesday, but its next use hasn't been determined.
"We may go into the used car business in the Longview area, but that’s something in the future," he said.
The deal, which was completed May 1, makes Peters Chevrolet on U.S. 259 North the official Buick dealer in Longview, said Peters CEO Randy Peters.
The Buick franchise has a good line of SUVs, and "they have an established owner base in Longview and Gregg County, so we’re excited about being the dealer for them."
Meanwhile, Sisk is joining his brother, Keith Sisk, at Sisk Motors, a Buick and GMC dealership in Mount Pleasant.
The brothers, along with their father, Pat Sisk, purchased Sisk Buick from the Beavers family in 1990.
"Really, my brother and I always wanted to work together, and it was kind of getting just time," Craig Sisk said of the sale.
"It was a smaller dealership, and Longview and that area have been great. They’ve supported Sisk Buick and the families there, and we couldn’t have asked for anything better," he continued. "It was not an easy decision. I’m still going to live in Longview, but I’m just going to drive back and forth to Mount Pleasant selling Buicks and GMCs."
The dealership had between six and nine employees through the years. None of those employees will be joining Sisk in Mount Pleasant.
The recent economic downturn wasn't a reason Sisk decided to sell the franchise, but it might have expedited the transaction as business for most auto dealers has dropped about half on average, he said.
"I hate to say that, but in this instance, it slowed things down enough that we could make the transaction, make the change and just go ahead and do it," Sisk said. " It worked out for the Peters, and it worked out for the Sisk family. It wasn’t an easy decision, because Longview and that area is just a great place to work and live. Of course, I’m going to enjoy Mount Pleasant, but Longview has been just so good to me that it was hard to go."
Working with the Peters family made selling the franchise a smooth, easy process, Sisk added.
"They were so nice and so easy to work with, and they will do well. They have a great reputation, and they will do really well with Buick in the Longview area," he said.
Peters expressed excitement about serving Buick customers in Longview, saying the franchise offers some upgraded vehicle models that were previously not available at his dealership.
"We just welcome them to the Peters family," he said, "and any of their transportation needs that we can help them with we’re certainly ready, willing and able to accommodate them and assist them in any way, whether it’s sales, parts or service."