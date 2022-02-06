Theatre Longview will make its return to the Longview Community Center in March, marking the first time the nonprofit group has performed there since 2017.
Denise Knutson, board vice president and committee chair for Theatre Longview, said the group has been putting on productions at Grace Crossing United Methodist Church.
"It was just too much for us to afford. Then (the community center) closed down, and they were doing renovations on it for a long time," Knutson said.
Late this past year, Arts!Longview took over management of the community center on East Whaley Street from Gregg County. Knutson said as soon as she heard the organization would be opening it up for the nine founding arts organizations in the city, she made a call to County Judge Bill Stoudt.
"He encouraged us to reach out to (Arts!Longview)," Knutson said. "When we set up a meeting with them, they told us they really wanted Theatre Longview back in the community center."
Knutson has been part of the board for two years, and she said at every board meeting, the status of the community center is discussed.
"We've been trying to get back in there for a long time. We've just been waiting on the renovations to be completed," Knutson said.
One of the main factors that has allowed Theatre Longview to return to the community center is receiving $18,400 in hotel occupancy tax funding from the city.
Knutson said it's the most HOT funding the group has received. She added that one of the big reasons it was able to get the grant was because of the recent addition of grant writer Allen McReynolds.
The grant also has been used to pay for overhead costs such as storage, director fees, insurance and other regular expenses, Knutson said. She added that Theatre Longview is working on a rebrand with a new logo and is redoing its website.
"We're hoping within the next couple years, as we continue to raise more funds, we'd like to go back to doing one full musical a year," Knutson said.
The last time the group was able to put on a large musical was its performance of "Beauty and the Beast," which Knutson said sold out.
She said the expense of putting on a musical forced the group to put them on hold. With licensing fees, musician fees and more, "it's very expensive to put on a musical," Knutson said.
Arts!Longview Executive Director Christina Cavazos said the organization is excited to again welcome Theatre Longview's performances to the community center.
"The center is a historical building here in Longview. It was dedicated formally in 1940 and has hosted many wonderful performances and community events in the last 80 plus years," Cavazos said. "We are very excited to partner with our local arts organizations to bring back performances to this stage."
The county has renovated the lobby and parlor area of the facility, along with painting several areas of the building, Cavazos said. Funding is still being sought for other major renovations such as updated lighting and sound equipment, she added.
Arts!Longview is forming a task force to review major needs for the community center, Cavazos said.
She said she hopes the return of live performances to the center will be able to spark a love of live theater in the community.
"We're really excited to welcome them here in March to see those performances," Cavazos said. "Theatre Longview will be the first group to return to the community center, but we are looking forward to welcoming more groups in the future."
Theatre Longview is slated to put on several productions this year.
Pulitzer Prize-winner "Crimes of The Heart" by Beth Henley is set to run March 10 through 13, while "Honky Tonk Hissy Fit" by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten is set to run May 12 through 15.
Knutson said the season ends in May, and the 2022-23 season will open in August with "Puffs, Or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic" by Matt Cox.