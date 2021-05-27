From staff reports
After a brief respite from soggy weather — perfect for a trip to the park — thunderstorms again are in the Longview-area forecast.
Partly cloudy skies are expected today before skies give way to thunderstorms Friday and Saturday.
High temperatures will remain in the 80s today and Friday before falling into the upper 70s this weekend. Lows are expected in the upper 60s today and Friday before dropping a bit Saturday and Sunday.
Looking ahead, Memorial Day should be partly cloudy before a chance of thunderstorms returns Tuesday and continues most of next week.