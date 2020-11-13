COVID-19 death counts for several East Texas counties — including Gregg — jumped on Friday after public health officials in the region gained access to and reviewed state death certificates.
Information from the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, on Friday showed Gregg County’s confirmed deaths from the novel coronavirus rose by 18 to 61. The data shows 42 additional deaths for which COVID-19 is the probable cause.
The district also reported 31 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in Gregg County, which saw increases of more than 50 on Wednesday and Thursday. The county has had 2,893 cumulative confirmed cases.
The health district said its COVID-19 death information primarily comes from area hospitals and nursing homes, but the state has reported larger numbers of COVID-19 deaths per county on their statistics dashboard by using death certificate data.
"We have been given the ability to access the state of Texas’ death certificate data to compare the deaths that we had previously reported versus the state of Texas’ reporting documents, and our databases have been updated to include this additional death information," NET Health said in the statement.
NET Health noted that the increase is because of the state data and NET Health information coming together, not a recent increase in deaths.
In addition to Gregg County, the district serves the counties of Smith, Anderson, Henderson, Rains, Van Zandt and Wood.
With the release Friday, Smith County’s confirmed deaths jumped by 50 to 127. Anderson County saw an increase of 15 deaths to 34. In Henderson County, deaths increased by 12 to 40. Van Zandt County confirmed deaths increased from 27 to 32. In Wood County, the confirmed death toll rose by 16 to 41.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Friday reported two new cases of COVID-19 in his county. Harrison County's information does not come from NET Health.
Recoveries and deaths in the county remained unchanged at 1,067 and 35, respectively. On Friday, the county had 80 known active cases of the coronavirus.
Sims said he has been reporting only lab-confirmed cases for the county. The state, he said, will begin also sending him probable cases of the virus on Monday, and he will start reporting those weekly. Probable cases are those that receive a positive result from a rapid test that are not laboratory confirmed.
Sims also said there are no plans to reintroduce restrictions in the county.
“There are no plans of increased restrictions at this time,” he said. “As long as our active case count remains reasonably low and the hospitals aren’t full, I wouldn’t expect any changes. The only way for that to happen is for all of our residents to remain cautious, practice social distancing, avoiding crowds and practicing excellent hygiene.”
Hallsville ISD officials on Friday canceled the Bobcats' scheduled football game against Mount Pleasant High School, due to cases of COVID-19 among Hallsville High School students.
"We had a case of COVID, so we requested the cancel," Hallsville High School Head Football Coach Tommy Allison said Friday.
Hallsville ISD Superintendent Jeff Collum said there were eight students and four staff members with active COVID-19 cases. Of those, six students and two staff were confirmed this week.
Collum said the district does not have any campuses closed due to COVID-19.
The state on Friday reported 16 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 1,092 positive cases, according to the state, and 29 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases increased by two on Friday for a cumulative 552, and the county’s deaths rose by one to 16.
Statewide
Texas on Friday surpassed 7,000 hospitalized patients for the first time since early August, just days after becoming America’s first state to surpass 1 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said that there were 7,083 people hospitalized in the state with COVID-19 as cases continue to rise.
Gov. Greg Abbott hasn't indicated whether he will revert to tougher restrictions on businesses, instead emphasizing in recent days that new therapeutics and vaccines are expected to become available soon.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has taken an even firmer public stance against new restrictions as his office fights efforts in the hard-hit border city of El Paso to impose tougher measures. Paxton sued the county after closing nonessential businesses in October, including gyms and hair salons, as cases began surging.
The state's latest hospitalization figures come as an appeals court on Thursday night temporarily lifted the shut down in El Paso, where mobile morgues are being trucked in to help overwhelmed hospitals and funeral homes.
“It is important that we do not shutdown the economy ever again, & this decision allows small businesses to continue to operate & pay employees,” Paxton’s office tweeted.
But others believe it is only a matter of time. In Houston, the county’s top elected official, Judge Lina Hidalgo, criticized what she called a “vicious cycle of wishful thinking and unsustainable reopenings.”
Abbott has only given county leaders the authority to close bars, which Houston has done.
“We now know inevitably, another pullback is necessary, is going to be coming soon I’m sure,” Hidalgo said.