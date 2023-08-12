Brian Farrar is a homeless client of One Love Longview. He knows a good number of other homeless people, many of whom he said grew up and live in the city.
While that fact might make them feel part of the community, recent concerns raised by business owners make Farrar believe there's a growing divide .
After a meeting in June to solicit feedback from stakeholders in the Spur 63/McCann Road corridor, several business owners expressed frustration with members of the homeless population causing issues they said were a result of One Love Longview moving to the area in September.
Some business owners detailed instances of people sleeping and using the bathroom on their property, while others talked about their customers being asked for money and harassed.
Amanda Veasy, One Love Longview executive director, previously said no concrete solutions were implemented following the June meeting other than asking clients of her nonprofit organization not to trespass or loiter at businesses and encouraging them to "lay low."
Veasy said some of her clients felt misrepresented and wanted an opportunity to voice their side.
"I think they were hurt by some of the stigma that not just the surrounding business owners had, (but) some of the things that are happening are problems and we want solutions," she said.
John Johnson said he lives in an encampment in the woods and said since the June meeting, he believes the homeless population is trying to be run off.
"It's getting to the point where now we have no safe place to go but (One Love Longview)," Johnson said. "We're running out of places to hide really is what it's like."
Farrar said he believes the lack of homeless people at the June meeting is one reason homeless voices weren't heard, which led to the conversation feeling one-sided.
"I guess it felt like we were being generalized," he said. "We can't separate (homeless people) because we want them to integrate back into society."
Despite stereotypes that often label homeless people as lazy or unwilling to work, Farrar said he wants a job and to one day own a vehicle and a home. He added that many others feel the same way he does.
He also said many other homeless people want to feel like they're part of the community and not being segregated.
Farrar referenced complaints made my business owners and said that while certain instances may have been caused by someone who's homeless, it doesn't mean all homeless people are the same.
"I guess what I wanted people to know is there are a good number of us who don’t want to cause any problems or any resentments or animosities with the businesses, and I would even venture to say that a lot of 'em would even be willing to help them volunteer and help some of these places free of charge because that’s who they are," he said. "They’re nice, giving people and they have good hearts. A lot of them are just stuck."
One Love Longview's presence in the McCann Road area has worked as a stepping stone to alleviate some of life's everyday challenges so those struggling can possibly focus on short-and long-term goals, Farrar added.
Without the nonprofit organization, Dwayne Wanicki said he would have nowhere to go.
Wanicki has a criminal background, which he said prevents him staying at most shelters in the area. So he lives on the streets and in the woods where he finds places to sleep.
He considers One Love Longview his "safe haven" and said he's grateful for the organization.
After the June meeting, Wanicki said he was confused by the complaints he heard because of the endless help he's received from One Love Longview.
"They have been here more than any other place that's been able to, and they're not biased at all," he said. "They don't judge."
Matt Barskdale, another homeless One Love Longview client, said he doesn't believe homeless people as a group are to blame for issues in the area. He said they deserve a chance just like anyone else, and One Love Longview has given them that chance.
"They've opened up a lot of doors for me as far as employment, health care, and just a place to come and be peaceful," he said. "They've provided me with food and meals, hygiene, everything."
Barskdale believes homeless people are the same as everyone else.
"We've just had a point in our lives where it's a little bit difficult for us to get back on our feet."