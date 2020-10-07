After more than a month of renovations and several months of closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic, VFW Post 4002 in Longview has reopened as a cafe and cantina.
The post officially opened Monday under its new restaurant designation.
Bartender and volunteer Carrie Clark said she is excited to be working again at the post after weeks of volunteer work to renovate the building.
“We did well yesterday,” Clark said Tuesday. “We were busy.”
Post Commander Robert Wallace said the opening felt like a huge weight off his shoulders.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s order in June to shut down bars because of the pandemic also resulted in the closure of VFW halls across Texas. The mandate closed businesses that are licensed to sell alcohol for on-site consumption and that have alcohol sales that total more than half of overall sales.
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission created an initiative to help veterans’ service groups such as the VFW and American Legion to reopen during the pandemic by either temporarily suspending alcoholic beverage license/permit, rediagram licensed premises or operate as a restaurant.
The building has an upgraded kitchen, new paint, repaired flooring as well as a display case filled with photos and memorabilia.
“Now when they walk in here, they know what they’re here for,” Clark said, mentioning the POW table and display case by the door. “Every dime they spend here, goes right back to supporting our veterans.”
To open as a restaurant, the post hired a full-time cook, Coast Guard veteran Robert “Cutter” Wahl.
On Tuesday, he was busy in the kitchen mixing breading for fried pickles as he prepared for the lunch crowd.
“I have two passions: cooking and veterans,” Wahl said. “Both are here.”
Wahl, who recently moved to the area from Kansas, said he previously was a cook in a patient kitchen at a VA hospital.
“I got married and moved down here, then I joined the VFW and they hired me,” Wahl said.
The post is open for lunch and has smoking and non-smoking seating for about 200 people. The post offers karaoke on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights. The non-smoking section is in the hall, which can be rented. The hall also has pool tables.
On Monday, Abbott said on Twitter that he would be announcing the end of more restrictions soon, possibly hinting at opening bars.
“Texans have continued to keep COVID under control,” Abbott tweeted Monday. “The hospitalizations, number of new positive cases, and positivity rate remain contained.”
Wallace said he’s not bothered by the possible impending reopening of bars, saying that the renovation into a restaurant will benefit the VFW.
“Actually, (Abbott has) done us a favor,” Wallace said. “It forced us to go this way, and I think that in reality, we’ll be far ahead then we would have been if we just waited on it.”
Clark added that as a nonprofit organization, any way it can get more income to go back to helping veterans is a positive.
“I’m glad that we opened up this restaurant because of the increased income, and it gives us better exposure, especially for bringing in the younger vets,” Wallace said. “That’s what we’re trying to do.”
Wallace is working with Army veteran Jay Wichlacz and Army veteran Ken Hansen to get veterans groups together for a networking event 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the post. Part of the goal of that event is to bring in more younger veterans as well as work together to better serve vets in need throughout East Texas.
The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. On Wednesdays and Fridays, the restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Saturday hours are 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., and the post is closed Sundays.
Post 4002 is at 401 Ambassador Row in Longview. To make a donation or contact VFW Post No. 4002, call (903) 753-24-13 or email vfw4002@cablelynx.com .