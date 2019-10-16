Students in classrooms today are using more technology than ever, which is why Cynthia Wise, CEO of East Texas Advanced Academies, said she has dubbed them “tech babies.”
“Every day, we’re becoming more technologically based,” she said. “So we have to prepare our children.”
East Texas Advanced Academies is the nonprofit organization running Longview ISD’s district-within-a-district of six charter campuses. Those campuses are East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, Johnston-McQueen Elementary, J.L. Everhart Elementary, Bramlette STEAM Academy and Forest Park Magnet School.
At a recent Longview ISD town hall meeting discussing the district possibly making all campuses charter campuses, a parent said Forest Park students have laptops while Johnston-McQueen students have to use their cellphones because the school does not have enough technology for students.
ETAA board member Jud Murray then brought the issue to Wise at a meeting.
Wise said that at Forest Park, J.L. Everhart and Ware East Texas Montessori, ETAA has a 1-1 technology ratio, meaning each student has a laptop or iPad to use. The network is working on expanding it to other campuses.
Funds are earmarked for Bramlette and Johnston-McQueen from a continuation grant ETAA received from the Texas Education Agency when it took over the campuses, she said.
The cost to update and bring more laptops, which will be Chromebooks and iPads, to the campuses is about $300,000, which the grant will cover.
Wise said the two campuses have three phases of technology updates.
“The first, the most critical area, is to get the Chromebooks and the iPads, and we’re working to order those as soon as possible,” she said. “The other critical area is to update McQueen’s lab.”
Smartboards — interactive white board monitors — will be phased in over a two-year period at Johnston-McQueen and Bramlette, Wise said.
The network eventually wants to expand 1-1 technology to all its campuses. Wise said the technology can benefit prekindergarten and kindergarten students at East Texas Montessori Prep Academy.
“There are various programs that come with these Chromebooks that helps a kindergartner with reading. They can do math; they can do science,” she said. “That’s the age that we’re living in, so we do have to prepare our students for that.”