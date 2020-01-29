The Texas Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday it has no record of a request sent by Longview ISD seeking an opinion on whether the district should be forced to release documents related to possible charter partners.
The News-Journal on Tuesday received a copy of a letter from Longview ISD, addressed to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The letter, sent through certified mail, was dated Jan. 16 but had a Monday, Jan. 27, postmark. It was signed by Assistant Superintendent Dennis Williams.
The letter was a request for an AG opinion in response to an open records request filed Jan. 7 by the News-Journal for documents related to the applications for partners to run Senate Bill 1882 charter schools.
Nonprofit organizations interested in running charter campuses for Longview ISD had until Jan. 6 to submit their applications.
The News-Journal request was filed because the district declined to disclose any details on the applicants, including their names.
By law, the district has 10 business days to respond to an open records request by either furnishing the documents, asking for a clarification on the request or notifying the requester it is seeking an attorney general opinion.
The 10th business day since the News-Journal’s request was Jan. 22.
Kayleigh Date, spokeswoman for the AG’s office, said Tuesday that the district’s request does not show up as registered in the AG’s office system, but it could still be processing or in the mail.
The district was unable to confirm Tuesday why the letter is dated Jan. 16 or when it was sent to the AG’s office. District spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross said Tuesday that after speaking with Williams, he said he signed the letter this past week and believed it would be mailed Friday, Jan. 24.
On Monday, Ross had said the district needs to speak with the Texas Attorney General’s Office about whether it can release the information.
The letter the News-Journal received sought an exemption from releasing the documents because, according to the letter, Section 552.104(a) of the government code protects information from disclosure if the governmental body demonstrates potential harm to its interests in a particular competitive situation.
The letter goes on to say Section 522.102(a) of the government code says information is excepted from the requirements of Section 522.021 if it is information that, if released, would give advantage to a competitor or bidder.
The district currently has six SB 1882 charter campuses. It wants to convert its remaining seven campuses, too.
At a board meeting scheduled for noon today at Hudson PEP Elementary School, 1311 Lilly St., trustees could approve Superintendent James Wilcox going into negotiation with the possible partners.