Gregg County health officials say a new agreement with the Texas Department of State Health Services will provide improved reporting about local COVID-19 deaths.
Gregg County commissioners unanimously approved the agreement Monday for the state “to provide data extracted from certain death records which are maintained by (the Texas Department of State Health Services).”
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said that since the regional health organization Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, which is based in Smith County, took over regional COVID-19 reporting this summer, the county health office hasn’t received all the information it once did.
“We’re getting some stuff from all these facilities,” but the official information has been going to NET Health, he said. “We don’t get all the information that we were getting before, because they get it. Now, with this memorandum of agreement we can get more information than we would have.”
The new agreement will ensure the county receives more than just the name and age of a person who dies with COVID-19, including information about the person’s address, which will help the health department track cases and possible outbreaks in Gregg County, as well as provide information for emergency services workers.
“It’s just everything is more local,” Browne said. “I think we can react and look at it locally compared with some other county looking at it locally.”
NET Health will continue to receive information as well, said A.J. Harris, administrator in the Gregg County Health Department.
The agreement does not appear to have any effect on a lag in death reporting that shows the state reporting more COVID-19 deaths in Gregg County than NET Health has been reporting.
“It’s not a gigantic thing,” Browne said of the agreement. “It just allows us to have more data, share, so we can look at stuff if there are more issues.”