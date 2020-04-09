Before Longview ISD moves to turn all its campuses into charter schools, district stakeholders still have questions about its existing charter partnership.
The district held a virtual town hall Thursday evening focused on that charter plan, but the information from officials didn’t satisfy at least one parent, who said “fluff’ and not “real data” was presented.
The town hall was held through the Google Hangouts software and also broadcast through Facebook Live. The district initially said only those with a district email would be able to participate through Google Hangouts but reversed that decision earlier Thursday. The event also was livestreamed on the district’s Facebook page.
District spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross moderated the town hall by posing questions to district officials submitted through ask@lisd.org .
The district said the focus of the event was to discuss Senate Bill 1882, legislation that provides financial incentive to districts that allow nonprofit charter organizations to take over public campuses.
The district has six SB 1882 campuses run by the nonprofit group East Texas Advanced Academies. Those campuses are East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware Montessori Prep Academy, Johnston-McQueen Elementary School, J.L. Everhart Elementary School, Bramlette STEAM Academy and Forest Park Middle School.
The district plans to apply to the Texas Education Agency to make all its campuses SB 1882 campuses. Trustees are set to vote on charter partners Monday, and the deadline to apply to the TEA is April 30.
The principals of the district’s non-charter campuses said during the town hall that the charter partnership would help their schools purchase more resources using the extra state funding, and they would have more autonomy to make decisions.
The six charter campuses are using CEO Cynthia Wise’s culture conscious campus model. Wise is a former principal at Ned E. Williams and Forest Park.
Wise was asked to explain the model and what it means for the everyday lives of teachers and students.
“Our model consists of two major components,” she said. “One, transforming culture, and two, building a strong academic program.”
Wise also said school culture refers to how teachers and staff collaborate, which she said is important for student growth. The model also has “a culture of high expectations for students and adults, and holds everyone accountable.”
Longview ISD board President Ginia Northcutt said while she cannot comment on the status of the lawsuit between the Texas State Teachers Association and Longview ISD, she said it will not have a direct impact on the district’s charter status and the board’s progress.
She also answered questions related to how the district entered into the partnership with ETAA.
Northcutt said the board was aware of Superintendent James Wilcox’s professional relationship with {span}Hearne ISD Superintendent Adrain Johnson — one of the founders of ETAA — before the district signed its contract with the nonprofit group.{/span}
Northcutt also said she knew Wilcox was the original filing agent for the nonprofit International Center for Academics and Technology, one of the groups that has applied to take over some Longview ISD campuses.
She said Wilcox’s name was a placeholder on the application and said that isn’t a conflict of interest, even though Wilcox is negotiating the contracts, because he isn’t a board member for iCAT.
Trustee Ava Welge previously told the News-Journal she did not know about Wilcox’s connection with iCAT when she voted to allow him to begin negotiations with the group.
TJ Angus is part of a group of district parents that tried to coordinate a virtual town hall on the district’s charter plans after in-person meetings were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I appreciated that they held a meeting, but I really feel like they had every opportunity to give some data to show statistics pertinent to what was being said, and they didn’t,” he said after Thursday’s town hall. “It felt like a big portion of the meeting was them patting themselves on the back.”
Angus — who has children at Johnston-McQueen, Hudson PEP and Forest Park — said it is frustrating to feel like he is not getting complete answers.
“I don’t want to be negative about it. I think there’s some good points to be made, and I don’t feel like there is a sinister thing the school board is trying to do,” he said. “I don’t think there’s some type of hidden agenda, but why not share real data instead of fluff?”
The school board is set to vote on the partners to take over the remaining campuses during a virtual meeting to be broadcast at 6 p.m. Monday on Facebook Live.