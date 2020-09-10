Alice Day spent her life helping other people.
Day, who charted the course for what is today’s Longview’s Partners in Prevention, died Sunday in Austin after a five-year battle with peritoneal cancer. Friends and former co-workers remembered her this week for her integrity, for her leadership, for her faith and for her dedication to helping youth. They remembered her for the program she built almost 30 years ago that continues to help Longview through the partnerships it creates in the community.
“Her work affected Longview in a sense that her work is still visible and still functioning. ...,” said Dietrich Johnson. Johnson is now the assistant director of community services for the city of Longview, but it was Day who hired him in 1992 as community coordinator for what was the Longview Drug Task Force, now known as Partners in Prevention.
Past News-Journal articles show the city of Longview formed the Drug Task Force in 1988 as a way to coordinate community efforts to fight substance abuse. Day was a former Longview high school teacher. An October 1990 newspaper article said she had lived in Longview for close to 20 years before she moved to Austin to work as health education specialist in a drug-use prevention program under the Texas Education Agency. She had previously served on the board of directors of and as executive director of the East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse. The city selected her in October 1990 as the new head of the Longview Drug Task Force and she returned to Longview from Austin.
Johnson was selected to lead the Drug Task Force when Day resigned in 1999 to take a position with the Texas Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse in Austin.
”The vision that she had for the community and a community partnership of people coming together and working together is still a business model that we’re doing today,” Johnson said. “Her work and vision is very much a sustained effort and very much alive today. She leaves that legacy for our community and for our city.”
The Drug Task Force “took off” after Day wrote a successful grant application to the Office of Substance Abuse and Prevention from the federal government, he said.
”Prevention was a driving spirit for her, absolutely, and I think she was blessed to have an opportunity to work in a field where she knew she would be making a difference in the lives of people — and especially young people,” Johnson said. She was focused on prevention and identifying early risk factors that could pull youth into drug and alcohol use, he said.
She was more than his boss, though. Johnson described Day as a close friend and mentor who guided him in his career as a public administrator over the years.
”She was such a steady leader,” he said, crediting her with teaching her employees to communicate effectively. “She was just an amazing person, so deliberate and careful.”
He described Day as a “model of integrity” with a “genuine spirit of goodness” who wanted to “bring out the best in all of us.”
Cissy Ward said Day was her longtime friend of 50 years, and the first person she met when her family moved to Longview and visited St. Andrew Presbyterian Church. Day was a member there and visited Ward at her home.
”I think she’s just about as close to a saint as I’ll ever know,” Ward said.
She recalled that Day worked with former Longview ISD school board president Mickey Melton, who died in 2010, to create what started as the Race Relations Committee in 1995. The group was inspired by an editorial Melton wrote in the Longview News-Journal about racism. Ward served on that committee.
The Race Relations Committee continues its work today as the Unity and Diversity Committee under Partners in Prevention.
”It was a forum where people learned to trust each other, which I think is the first thing you have to do to build a relationship with another race, particularly when there was so little trust to start with,” Ward said. “It took a long time, and she and I are very proud of what the Race Relations Committee, now the Unity and Diversity Commission, has done. It just made Longview a much better place to be because we do have that asset that people can go to and find help and information and support and trying to live in harmony.”
Given recent events in the United States, that group needs to “have a resurgence and prominence so more people will know it’s there,” Ward said.
Her friend was 77 years old, Ward said.
”She was a wonderful, wonderful Christian, a very spiritual person, and of course she was interested in younger people,” Ward said. “I think she just had a calling to help people, and she did that all the time, her whole life.”
Day had a son, now deceased, and a daughter, and she adopted her son’s four children after leaving Longview, Ward said.
Holly Fuller now leads Partners in Prevention. Her time with the organization began years before she became manager, though, overlapping Day’s time at the helm for about a year and a half.
Day had a desire to connect with people, Fuller said.
”It’s amazing to me that I only had a short period of time to work with her ... but how she impacted my life through the years. She was just a person that you knew you could call on,” Fuller said. “Once you were connected to Alice, it was just a long-term connection. She just had that kind of impact on people.”
Day had a vision for a community coalition that brought people together to work on issues in the community, Fuller said. Day’s early vision grew into a mentoring program that continues today, the Longview Bridges Out of Poverty program and other activities under Partners in Prevention.
Every activity Partners in Prevention tackles is tied to a committee whose purpose is involving the community.
”I think definitely it brought people together,” Fuller said, and it brought people together who otherwise might not have crossed paths.
Day herself talked about the importance of creating partnerships in 2008, when she was recognized as a Unity Award honoree by what was then still the Race Relations Committee.
”Inclusion is complicated, but diversity is a strength,” Day said at that time. “People support what they help create, so it’s important to have people from different walks of life involved at a grass roots level in solving the problems of our community.”
Services for Day will be held in Austin.