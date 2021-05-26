Gladewater ISD is asking parents and guardians to pick up their students as all of the district’s campuses are without power.
“Power is out at all of our schools,” the district said in a statement on its Facebook page. “We are asking parents who can pick up their kids now to do so. GHS students who drive will be released immediately. We will continue to take care of those who can’t be picked up until the regular time.”
At 2:44 p.m., AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. reported 3,461 customers without power in Gregg and Upshur counties with most of the outages near Gladewater.
According to the outage map, the region impacted by the outages reaches from Lake Gladewater and Union Grove down to Liberty City and Interstate 20. About 2,300 in Gregg County and 1,160 in Upshur County were without power.
The City of Gladewater stated in a release to residents that dispatch is aware of a power outage in parts of the city.
It is unclear what caused the outages. Those affected are encouraged to contact SWEPCO.