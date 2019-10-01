Three Longview area Allstate agents are joining with the East Texas Crisis Center and the community to collect toiletries for domestic violence survivors.
The donation drive is part of a national Allstate Foundation Purple Purse effort, drawing participation from more than 100 Allstate agencies across Texas, including six in East Texas. Donations will be accepted through Oct. 11 and coincide with National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Area residents may drop off donations of deodorant, soap, shampoo, conditioner, toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors and feminine hygiene products at the following Allstate offices:
• Melissa Azzam, 738 U.S. 259 N., Kilgore;
• Logan Eddington, 101 W. Hawkins Parkway, Suite 3, Longview;
• Richard Longacre, 512 Pine Tree Road, Longview.