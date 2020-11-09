A historic downtown Longview building has won a People's Choice Award from the Texas Downtown Association.
Alton Plaza/The Petroleum Building won the People's Choice Award in the Best Renovation/Rehabilitation/Restoration category. It was one of three downtown Longview businesses nominated for the awards.
"Of all of the nominations that I submitted this year, this (Alton Plaza) was the one that I have been waiting to unleash onto the public and really show what happened and the impact that that project has made on our community," Main Street Coordinator Melida Heien said. "I was very, very pleased that we were a finalist and then to get the People's Choice Award. I think in some ways that's the best award to get because people vote based on what they like and they know what it means for the community."
After 15 months of work valued at nearly $10 million, Alton Plaza made its debut earlier this year. The 48-unit apartment complex is located inside the historical, renovated Petroleum Building. Contractors renovated the Petroleum Building under a $9.9 million project.
While downtown Longview has few historical structures, The Petroleum Building has long been a landmark downtown, Heien said. The 66-year-old, 61,000-square-foot building at various times in its history has been a parking garage, then a combination garage and office building — and for many recent years a derelict and crumbling structure that was near demolition due to safety concerns.
Heien said the building's People's Choice Award win is a testament to what it means to Longview.
"One of the biggest things that sticks out to me is that building had sat empty for so long, yet when anybody ever talked about doing something to it — whether positive or negative — it exhibited the same response. People wanted to see something done with it. They wanted to see the building saved," Heien said.
For much of its history, though the building has been different things, its outward appearance has largely remained unchanged and people have grown fond of the downtown structure, Heien said.
"The fact that it has a new life is really something special, and I'm glad it worked out the way it did," Heien said.
In addition to Alton Plaza/The Petroleum Building, Verabank was chosen as a finalist in the category of Best Downtown Partner and Silver Grizzly Espresso was named a finalist in the Best Downtown Business category.
The People’s Choice Awards allow downtown supporters to show their appreciation for downtown projects, programs, businesses, buildings and groups, according to the Texas Downtown Association. The awards are a part of the larger President’s Awards Program, which bestows separate awards that are determined by independent judging panels.
The People's Choice Awards were voted on by the public via Facebook.