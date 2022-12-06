Adrienne R. Butler says she has been involved in art for as long as she can remember, recalling when she was asked by her parents at age 3 what she wanted to be when she grew up, she said an artist.
Butler eventually studied at Texas State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in art, and later received a master’s degree in art from the Cranbrook Academy of Art in Michigan.
She would go on to teach college art courses for a decade before settling down and focusing on her own creative pursuits.
Butler is one of many artists exhibiting their work this week at the Longview Museum of Fine Art’s annual Holiday Market and Tea Room. The event through Friday features works for sale from East Texas artisans and also offers a ticketed luncheon with a unique menu each day.
Throughout the museum on Tyler Street, vendors are set up with creations ranging from holiday décor such as wreaths and small Christmas trees to handmade jewelry, home furnishings, paintings and more.
Butler is displaying a number of her watercolor paintings along with prints of original watercolor pieces, greeting cards featuring her work and a few hand-dyed textiles that included T-shirts and hair scrunchies.
Professionally, she’s been doing art for 13 years, a portion of which was inspired by her time exploring nature as a child, she said.
”I think my love of nature when I was a child really kind of got me into art and that I wanted to capture it. I loved to paint flowers and trees and landscapes when I was a child,” Butler said.
As she’s matured, so has her artistic focus, she said. She’s now shifted her attention to the therapeutic aspects of art.
”I think about things I’m going through as I’m painting, and I find it really therapeutic to kind of ... it’s an abstract translation but, to let my feelings kind of translate into brush marks and stuff,” she said.
While Butler has shown at several Longview ArtWalks, she said this was her first time showing her work at one of the museum’s holiday markets. She attended this past year’s market with her mother and was inspired to show her work, she said.
Her work caught the eye of Loretta Settle, who was perusing the market with her friends, Judy Walker and Linda Langley. The three friends visit the market every year in search of special finds, several of which she already had secured.
Along with several pieces of Butler’s art, Settle also had picked up an ornament decorated with a gourd that she planned to hang on her Christmas tree. Walker also had picked up a gourd ornament that she was eager to place on her tree. Both women like to pick up a new ornament from the market every year, they said.
The availability of unique items and variety is one of the main reasons the friends like visiting the market, Walker said.
”It’s always something different,” she added.
Lois Sharpe attended the market Tuesday with friends who were busy looking around and commenting on the many pieces for sale.
”They’re all quality products, and it’s a friendly atmosphere, and it’s fun just to come out with friends and look and shop and get in the holiday spirit more and more,” she said.
Every year she visits, Sharpe keeps an eye out for unique jewelry, she said. She likes to look for unusual things that can’t be found in “the main stores” and items that are one-of-a-kind. Without the market, there isn’t any other way to see all of work local artisans are making, she said.
”Most of these people don’t have their own store; this is the only way, and I think it’s important to support local people,” Sharpe said.
For more information or to purchase a luncheon ticket, visit tinyurl.com/3uvkc973 .