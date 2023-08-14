The brother of the nation’s most lethal military sniper is set to speak during a Sept. 11 memorial ceremony and golf tournament in Longview.
U.S. Marine Corps veteran Jeff Kyle, brother of “American Sniper” Chris Kyle, will be the keynote speaker for the first Patriot Day Golf Classic and memorial ceremony hosted by Operation True North, a nonprofit counseling service for military veterans, first responders and their families.
The ceremony and tournament are scheduled at the Crossing Creeks Country Club in Longview.
The event will pay tribute to first responders and service members who’ve died in the line of duty at home and abroad, said Grace Henderson, Operation True North’s co-founder.
“As the brother of 'American Sniper,' (Jeff Kyle) has a unique perspective on the global war on terror and the sacrifices that our nation has made — whether that’s those that we’ve lost overseas or those that we’ve lost since we made it back home,” Henderson said. “I believe he’ll be sharing more about his perspective on the families and the war back home.”
An honor guard will participate in the ceremony, and a musical guest will perform the national anthem.
“We want especially our service members and our first responders and medical workers to know that they’re not forgotten,” Henderson said. “We want them to know that we see what they do and appreciate what they either do or have done in service of our country, and we still honor that sacrifice.”
The ceremony is free to attend and open to the public. No registration is necessary. Lunch will be served at noon for those who are attending the memorial ceremony at 12:30 p.m.
Operation True North began providing counseling services to East Texas veterans and their families in 2019. Since then, the organization has expanded to offer services to first responders, medical workers and their families. The organization is funded through insurance payments and also by donations.
Chris Kyle was born in Odessa and served four tours in the Iraq War, earning numerous commendations for his service. He holds the record for having 160 kills, more than any other U.S. sniper. Kyle served in the Navy from 1999 to 2009. In 2012, he released his best-selling book, “American Sniper: The Autobiography of the Most Lethal Sniper in U.S. History.”
Chris Kyle spent much of his time after the military helping disabled veterans, according to the Chris Kyle Memorial Benefit.
In 2013, Chris Kyle and his friend, Chad Littlefield, were murdered by a veteran whom they were intending to help. Two years later, the Clint Eastwood film “American Sniper” was released nationwide, paying tribute to Kyle’s life.
Jeff Kyle is president of the American Valor Foundation, which supports a scholarship named after his brother, and he speaks at public events. He is a police officer in Waco.
Check-in for the golf tournament will take place at 11:45 a.m. The tournament will begin at 1 p.m.
Teams can register for $500, and individuals can register for $125. Those interested can sign up by visiting Operation True North’s Facebook page or stopping by its office at 1628 E. Whaley St.
For information, contact Operation True North by calling 903-932-3938 or visiting www.otnus.org .