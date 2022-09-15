Amtrak is restoring train service in East Texas, as negotiations appear to have avoided a possible railroad workers' strike.
Amtrak's Texas Eagle typically stops at train depots in Marshall, Longview and Mineola twice a day, but Amtrak stopped its long-haul train service after the morning trains on Wednesday because of the possibility of a strike involving freight train workers. While Amtrak employees weren't part of the potential strike, the company doesn't own the tracks its long-haul trains run on. Amtrak didn't want to have trains on the tracks at the time that a strike might start.
Spokesman Marc Magliari said Amtrak expects to start normal operations in the morning, which means the train that provides Texas Eagle service would leave San Antontio in the morning and arrive in East Texas the following morning, on Saturday.
Union Pacific, which has operations in Longview, said today's announcement regarding the probable resolution of union negotiations means its operations have returned to normal.
"We had issued an embargo against sensitive shipments that we wouldn't want to leave out on the rail lines," if a strike had occurred, said spokesman Mike Jaixen. "Today's announcement has resolved that issue."