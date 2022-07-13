A crowd gathered Wednesday morning in anticipation of viewing the installation of Arts!Longview’s first sculpture installation in the Cultural Arts District.
The bronze sculpture, “Books Make Dreams” by J.P. “Pat” Childress, features a young Black girl holding two books, both of which were written by Black authors. The sculpture was installed at the Longview Public Library’s Eastman Plaza.
“It’s a continuation of our mission to continue to build the infrastructure of the Arts!Longview Cultural District, and certainly the installation of the first sculpture is an exciting moment for us,” said Toni Erskine, president of the organization's board of directors. “To be able to put it here at the Longview Public Library, which has just been an iconic institution here in Longview, is wonderful to be able to celebrate art in this way.”
Arts!Longview received a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts in the fall to help fund sculptures in the Cultural Arts District, according to the organization. The commission grant is a 1:1 matching grant, and the Rosa May Griffin Foundation of Kilgore provided the matching funds for Arts!Longview to bring three sculptures to the city. Two additional sculptures are set to be installed in the coming weeks.
Arts!Longview requested proposals from sculptors locally and across the state, the organization said. The organization received about 20 submissions, including the proposal from Childress.
Childress lives in Boerne but grew up in East Texas. He is the twin brother of the late Mike Childress, who worked for Eastman Chemical Co. in Longview for 38 years and was a longtime community leader.
“When I got word of a new art project in the city, I wanted to do my best to honor Mike and his wife Annette, who passed away only a few months ago,” Childress said.
When conceptualizing the piece, Childress said he searched various media, including photographs, to see if he could notice any trends.
“It seemed to me that in the case of the library, there were very few African American children represented in the photographs of people at the library,” Childress said. “So I thought perhaps that by creating a sculpture featuring an African American child holding a lot of books that it may be a bit of an invitation or inducement for other children of that age, gender, race to come into the library.”
The sculpture was originally conceptualized under a working name of “Lucy” before Childress decided on the final title, “Books Make Dreams.”
Library Director Jennifer Eldridge said it was exciting to see the piece installed.
“Seeing her is honestly almost emotional for us because not only is she gorgeous, but she really represents the excitement and exuberance that we all feel every day when we come to the library and we hope everyone feels when they come to the library as well,” Eldridge said.
Erskine said the sculpture builds upon Arts!Longview’s momentum, having previously been involved in four mural projects downtown.
“We are very excited to continue our outreach to artists and to continue to build on our program of public art,” she said. “There is more to come.”
Arts!Longview is a nonprofit organization that manages the city's 343-acre state-designated Cultural Arts District. The district encompasses downtown and extends to the Belcher Center at LeTourneau University.
For information, visit www.artslongview.org.