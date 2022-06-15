A bevy of planned Juneteenth celebrations in Longview will take on new meaning following its recognition as a federal holiday.
The holiday marks the date — June 19, 1865 — when news reached Texas that President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing slaves.
The day was recognized June 17, 2021, as a federal holiday after President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.
District 2 Councilwoman Nona Snoddy said she believes the national holiday designation will mean bigger local celebrations.
"We've always poured ourselves into this holiday, whether it was national or not," she said. "I think now that it is a calendar holiday, there will be a lot more celebration around it."
While several events are scheduled Saturday, the big draw is the annual Juneteenth Parade set for 10 a.m.
The parade will go down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, which is the traditional route. The only change for this year is the parade will make a stop at Foster Middle School, Snoddy said.
She said cars, trucks, motorcycles and even horses are set to take part in the parade. With the recent heat wave, Snoddy said she doubts many people will be walking.
"The parade is an exciting time because it's a jumpstart to the rest of the day," she said. "We wanna bring people of the city together to celebrate this great holiday."
Before the parade, Spyderpig, a special shape hot air balloon, is scheduled to be at Foster Middle School from 7 to 7:45 a.m.
"We will have Longview police be there as part of their outreach to the community just to show that they are in support, (and) they will be giving out hot dogs," she said.
Following the parade, two festivals are set to run concurrently at Stamper Park on Fair Street and Teague Park on American Legion Boulevard.
According to Snoddy, the festival at Stamper Park is set to have community-based activities such as kickball and basketball. Some vendors also will be onsite, she added. The atmosphere at Teague Park will be more of a "street jam" with dancers performing nearby and DJs providing music for both events, Snoddy said.
Snoddy said three residents have been pivotal in facilitating the event: Tyrone "Scooby" Brown, Jarriett Edwards and Joey Miller. Through community outreach and involvement in different ways, the trio worked to make sure everything came together she said.
Frank Perry Edwards, Jarriett Edwards' father, formed a committee and organized the first Juneteenth parade in the 1980s in Longview.
"My dad was a community leader,; he loved to inspire the youth, and he loved the city where he was from," Jarriett Edwards said.
He said this year's parade was previously set to take place downtown, but after speaking with Brown and Miller, the three agreed it needed to remain in its home on MLK Jr. Boulevard, where it began.
Jarriett Edwards said he was inspired to continue the tradition of the parade because "my father instilled in me integrity, and he instilled in me community involvement (and) putting the effort toward inspiring others."
Stamper Park is at 400 Fair St., and Teague Park is at 415 American Legion Blvd.