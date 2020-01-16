EASTON — Whew!
In one night, the city of Easton appointed a new alderman, accepted another alderman’s resignation, initiated annexation proceedings, introduced beautification and reconstruction plans and heard about the possibility of launching a fraud investigation.
The Easton City Council also promoted Precious Wafer from city secretary to part-time city administrator, though Mayor Walter Ward declined to reveal Wafer’s hourly wage but indicated that more employee hires could be on the way.
“If I’ve got one secretary in the office, the city can’t do anything with just one person in the office,” Ward said. “When springtime comes, we will have another worker.”
The meeting Tuesday included banter between the City Council and members of the audience — something that has become common during monthly gatherings at Easton City Hall.
Alderman shuffle
Jean Chatham Edmonds was appointed to the City Council and accepted the oath of office Tuesday. Edmonds will serve in Place 4, Wafer said.
Moments later, LaToyya Wright-Young tendered her resignation as Place 3 alderwoman near the end of the meeting.
The resignation comes two months after she said the mayor and other aldermen kicked her and Place 2 Alderwoman Shearon Coleman off the City Council. According to Wright-Young, the council booted her and Coleman during executive session but never took a vote in open session.
Before her resignation Tuesday, Wright-Young read a statement, saying the city’s attorney had said the mayor had the authority to remove aldermen from the council if they were appointed by him.
“However, to this date, there is nothing in a Texas municipal law book nor any other law book that states that a mayor can remove a City Council member from office,” Wright-Young said. “Also, according to Texas Government Code (Sec.) 551.102, ‘A final action, decision or vote on a matter deliberated in a closed meeting … may only be made in an open meeting … ,’ and that did not happen, so technically, I am still a member of the City Council.”
Coleman didn’t attend Tuesday’s meeting.
Coleman and Wright-Young were opposed to Ward and Mayor Pro Tem Ebbie Lover’s previous attempts to name Wafer as city administrator.
Annexation
Ward and Wafer unveiled a plan to annex as much as 2 miles beyond the city of Easton’s current borders into the city limits.
The city wants to annex beyond Pegues Road including the Barracuda convenience store on Texas 149, Ward said.
Property owners in Easton pay a 25-cents-per-$100-valuation ad valorem tax to the city. According to Wafer, anyone annexed into the city would not see an increase in their taxes because Easton’s municipal tax rate would be split with the property owner’s county taxes under a formula.
“I do know this for a fact,” Wafer said. “It does not increase that person’s taxes.”
Easton resident James Hart then asked, “How is it not going to increase” taxes?
Lover answered, “It takes away from the county taxes.”
Wafer continued, “Somehow, there is a formula there. It’s taken from the county. I don’t know how that’s shared. I’m being educated on that now.”
Not true, Gregg County Tax Assessor-Collector Kirk Shields said, to questions from the News-Journal on Wednesday.
Property owners pay city property taxes on top of their county, school and other ad valorem taxes, Shields said.
Wafer will go door-to-door to ask residents whether they want to be annexed into the city of Easton, she said, and she will post more information about it in a local newspaper and on the city’s website.
Hart asked that letters be sent to residents, but Wafer said the city couldn’t afford it.
Fraud investigator
Charles Albert, a certified public accountant and fraud examiner, offered to examine the city finances.
Place 5 Alderman Earnest Starling, who was appointed to the council in August, asked Albert to meet with the City Council to “figure out what’s going on” and help mend separations within the city.
“It’s not going to grow unless we stop fighting with each other,” Starling said.
Albert retired from Curtis Blakely and Co. CPAs last year and was known for his audits of the Elderville Water Supply Corp. that led to the firing of two senior-level staff members and pending criminal theft charges against a former office manager.
Albert is now president of Albert Consulting and Forensic Services Group, which focuses on companies or public entities suspicious of improprieties. He said he was approached by several Easton residents about looking into the city’s finances.
“I’m no one’s friend. I’m no one’s enemy. Numbers stand by themselves,” Albert said. “I don’t like seeing a community torn apart like this. If anything, I’d like to be proven wrong.”
Ward thanked Albert for visiting with the council, and Wafer asked about the costs of a financial investigation, but no action was taken on the matter.
Projects
Ward and Wafer listed a bevy of ideas for renovating and improving the city.
The mayor wants to install a fence surrounding the historic Kennedy Memorial Cemetery to keep wild hogs from trampling the facility.
He also wants to propose an ordinance regulating timber and energy services trucks that travel on city streets.
“I never remember us ever getting any tax money from these oil companies, but they’ve been tearing up our roads,” Ward said. “Not anymore.”
He also wants a local law requiring trucks hauling trash to use a cover that prevents the trash from flying onto Easton roadways.
The city also is looking into establishing a trash service in which residents would be given 96-gallon cans in which to place their garbage for pickup, Wafer said.
In Gregg County, Pct. 4 Commissioner and former Easton Mayor Shannon Brown has agreed to allow his road and bridge crews to help clean Easton City Park as early as mid-February, Ward said.
Hart asked from the gallery about a $250,000 grant the city received several years ago for the park. Ward answered that every dime went to the park.
“When you speak of grants,” Ward said, “if you get a million-dollar grant, that whole million dollars got to go to that park. … I don’t want people to get confused about that.”