The Financial Women in Texas – East Texas organization’s annual “CEO Night and Dessert Auction” is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pinecrest Country Club, 214 Club Dr., in Longview.
During the fundraiser, desserts are auctioned off to the highest bidder, with funds going toward scholarships for women entering the financial field.
Member Dorrie DeLand, Texas Bank and Trust vice president and business development officer, said this is the 10th year for the fundraiser.
"On average, about $2,000 is raised each year from the auction," she said. "Normally, we can do two to three scholarships for individual women going into the financial business.
DeLand said this is her first year with the group.
“I just joined this past year and I got heavily involved in it knowing scholarships were involved,” she said.
Christopher L. Williston VI, president and CEO of Independent Bankers of Texas, is the speaker. Blake Cammack, Welch Funeral Home president, is the auctioneer.
Admission to the fundraiser is $35 per person.