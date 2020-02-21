Six-year-old Bryden Boyter of Hallsville went fishing for the first time Saturday, and his brother, Braxton, 11, tried to help him with a fishing pole twice Bryden’s height.
“He did not know how to cast,” Braxton said of his brother.
Braxton said he caught “two little things and three trout” at Teague Park pond.
His grandmother, Sarah Boyter of Longview, said she did not bring a bucket to hold the limit of five trout from the annual fishing derby.
“This is the first time (in attendance), so we did not know what to bring, but we are enjoying it,” Boyter said. “We will know how to be better prepared next time. Maybe bring a chair or two.”
Like for many others in attendance, the annual Kid’s Fishing Derby was a family event for the Boyters. The boys’ grandfather, Paul Boyter, and their first cousin, Lainey Solice, 3, also showed up.
The city of Longview has conducted the fishing event for at least 20 years. James Ward, the city’s recreation program coordinator, said the derby draws anywhere from 200 to 500 people, but he expected numbers at the high end of that estimate Saturday because of the mild weather.
In preparation for the derby,the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department stocked the pond Thursday with about 1,200 rainbow trout from a hatchery in Arkansas, said Joshua DeWyse, fisheries technician for the state agency in Marshall. He said trout that do not take the bait will survive until the pond’s temperature, currently about 50 degrees, hits 70.
Parks & Wildlife provided fishing reels and bait (corn) to participants who did not bring their own, and the city offered donated prizes for children who provided proof that they caught a fish — even if they already had released it.
Derby organizers invited families with children younger than 12, but older youths along with parents and grandchildren also cast into the pond.
Like the Boyters, the Holman family of Longview — parents Brandy and Stephen and children Madison, 11, and Mason, 6 — attended for the first time.
Brandy Holman said her daughter, who have gone fishing at Lake O’ the Pines, would teach Mason how to fish.
“I like being with my mom and dad, Madison said. “I just like having fun with them.”
Brandy Holman said her children planned to release any fish that they caught.
Ditto for another Longview family who came: Jacob Ponder; his son, Brentley, 6; his fiancee, Ashlie Fellers; Fellers’ sister, Huntier, and her daughter, Alaina Brooks, 5.
Ashlie Fellers said they have been attending the Kid’s Fishing Derby for five years.
“We just really enjoy it,” she said. “It’s fun for the kids. (There’s) not too many people, and the prizes are good.”
Brentley said, “I like reeling (fish) in.”
While the derby four hours, Gregg County Game Warden Todd Long from Parks & Wildlife urged families to go fishing at Teague Park and at Elder Lake in Synergy Park in Kilgore. Parks & Wildlife stocks both lakes.
“Come out and enjoy the fishing opportunities, not just today,” Long said.