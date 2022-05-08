The Kilgore College Department of Music and Dance has set its annual Music Honors Concert today featuring students — selected by KC music faculty — who were exemplary performers at spring student recitals.
The concert is set for 3 p.m. in Van Cliburn Auditorium on the Kilgore campus.
This year’s performers are Ma’Kyia Lachney, freshman vocalist from Longview; Bruce Valentine, freshman vocalist from Overton; Katherine Bassett, sophomore pianist from Longview; and Jackson Forman, sophomore saxophonist from Hallsville.
Spring music major graduates will be honored, and Jeanne Johnson will be honored as the 2022 Distinguished Kilgore College Music Alumna.
A reception will follow the concert.