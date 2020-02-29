Liliana Zuniga of Longview showed up Saturday morning at Longview Regional Medical Center for a free heart screening.
And after being tested with an electrocardiogram and an echocardiogram, Liliana, 14, a member of the drill team and marching band at Foster Middle School, said she felt a sense of relief.
"I feel kind of reassured that I am not going to end up passing out in the middle of events," she said, adding that she underwent a wellness check in January.
Liliana was among 175 youths ages 14 to 18 who signed up for the free event, now in its seventh year at the hospital. Longview Regional teams with Championship Hearts Foundation, an Austin-based nonprofit group, to provide the service that would have cost the participants' families $700 if they paid out of pocket, officials said.
The foundation conducts the events to screen teens who are involved in athletics, cheerleading, marching bands, drill teams or other strenuous activities for possible deadly genetic heart conditions, according to Executive Director Michelle Garcia. The foundation conducts the event statewide 10 to 12 times a year.
"It's important because these are tests that are not done during regular well checks or student pre-participation" for sports, she said. The tests are not part of regular physicals.
Garcia said the screening tests for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a condition in which a portion of the heart becomes thickened without an obvious cause. She said the condition occurs in one out of every 500 people in the general population.
"We can try to find the conditions that are hidden so we can prevent tragedy," she said.
Garcia said the electrocardiogram can test for WPW and Long QT Syndrome. WPW is an electrical abnormality in the heart, while Long QT Syndrome is a heart rhythm condition that can cause fast, chaotic heartbeats.
She said the echocardiogram can find structural issues such as valve abnormalities.
The echocardiogram "allows us to see your heart," said Dr. Samir Germanwala, one of five cardiologists who participated in the event. "It is an ultrasound of your heart."
Germanwala entered a room to show how the echocardiogram has a screen to view to heart, its chambers and valves. He then told a boy that his heart is in good shape.
Landon Liles, a junior at Linden-Kildare High School who plays football participates in track and field, said he came for the screening "just to see how your heart is feeling." The 17-year-old said said he last underwent a physical exam a year ago.
Heart abnormalities account for a small percentage of youths being screened, Germanwala said.
"We find some congenital defects and abnormalities that could affect treatment and allow kids to be aware of these problems and seek medical treatment," he said. "It could have some bad outcome if they do not do anything about it."