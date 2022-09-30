The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set Saturday in Longview.
The walk is held annually in more than 600 communities and is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research, according to the association.
The walk raises funds that support education efforts, families with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia and research to find a cure for the disease.
Participants of the walk will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s by carrying different-colored flowers that symbolize different things.
"(The) Promise Garden ceremony (is) a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease," according to the association.
Orange flowers mean a person is supporting the cause; yellow flowers represent those who are caregivers to someone with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia; blue flowers signify those participants who have Alzheimer’s disease; and purple flowers mean a person lost someone to the disease.
According to the association, there are more than 400,000 people living with the disease and 1,085,000 caregivers in Texas alone.
In 2020, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s was held virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and participants were invited to walk wherever they were. This past year was the first in-person walk held since the pandemic.
With the event set to return in-person this year, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities, the association said. Options for online and remote participation will be offered for anyone interested.
The walk is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Saturday in front of the Gregg County Courthouse in downtown Longview.
Register to participate by visiting alz.org/walk. Registration is free, but donations are requested to assist the Alzheimer’s Association.