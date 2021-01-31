An annual Longview event that celebrates women again has once been sidelined by COVID-19.
Women in Longview Day was canceled last year shortly after the pandemic struck. And now, with social distancing guidelines still in effect, this year's event has been postponed.
“Due to COVID-19 and because of concern for the participants and planners, Women in Longview Day has once again been postponed," said Darla Baggett, chairwoman of the Women in Longview Day steering committee. “We are disappointed that this postponement is necessary, but like most other organizations, we have made the decision out of an abundance of caution.”
Baggett said having to cancel this year’s event has been even more disappointing.
“We are particularly disappointed this year because we had planned a fresh approach as we hosted the event at the beautiful Belcher Center on the LeTourneau campus,” she said. “We look forward to making the celebration in 2022 the biggest and best yet."
Women in Longview Day began nearly 40 years ago as a special luncheon in celebration of women and is planned by a diverse group of women intent on providing an annual event during Women’s History Month.
Baggett said the event has evolved over the years.
“It now includes a remarkable keynote speaker, informative seminars, an impressive marketplace that includes both service providers and products of interest to women and the presentation of numerous scholarships to deserving young East Texas women,” she said.
Baggett said the steering committee expresses appreciation to its many event sponsors and those who provide scholarships, those who exhibit their products and services and the many who attend each year.
“Women in Longview Day is an excellent example of individuals and groups working together to do something special for East Texas women,” Baggett said.